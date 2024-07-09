Indie rock band The Sherlocks to play Sheffield's fan city ahead of Euros semi-final

Chloe Aslett
By Chloe Aslett
Published 9th Jul 2024, 10:32 BST
Sheffield is set for an unforgettable Euro semi-final on Wednesday (July 10) as The Sherlocks perform at Devonshire Green before England play.

The festivities at Fan City in the city centre will be headlined by South Yorkshire indie rock band, The Sherlocks, along with the big game televised live. 

Fan City has already welcomed thousands of fans this summer to watch the Euros on the biggest outdoor screens in the county.

The Sherlocks have gained national acclaim with their energetic performances and chart-topping hits over the last few years.

Selling out tours across the UK and Europe, the band have achieved chart success with three top-20 albums, and been asked to tour arenas with the likes of Liam Gallagher, Kings of Leon and The Libertines.

A spokesperson for Fan City said: “We’re delighted to welcome one of the UK’s best bands to Fan City for this massive game.

“They will add a lot to our party atmosphere and I’m sure England football fans are in for a treat.”

Tickets for the England vs Netherlands game at Fan City cost £10.

For more information about Fan City's events and to grab your tickets, head to https://www.fancity.co.uk.

