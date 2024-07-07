Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This joyful video captures the moment Sheffield’s Fan City erupted as England went through to the Euros semi-finals, after winning on penalties.

And what better way to mark the occasion than with throwing your pint in the air?

That was certainly the conclusion several Sheffielders came to, as celebrations broke out in the Fan City on Devonshire Green following five flawless penalties from England. Switzerland’s players looked tearful as they were knocked out, with the final penalties score ending on 5-3.

