Poundbakery launches ginger footballer called Scholes

Poundbakery launched a Ginger(bread) Footballer for this year’s Euros and the staff have nicknamed him Scholes, after arguably the most famous Ginger England Footballer, Paul Scholes!

Area Manager Anthony “Ginge” Coburn said “We launched the Ginger Footballer a few weeks ago and it’s selling very well, but within the first few days, staff had already given him the nickname “Scholes”. We love gingers at Poundbakery—I’m ginger, our mascot Mr Tasty is ginger and our logo is orange, so it’s all very on brand!”

The Ginger Footballers are just £1 each at all Poundbakery shops.