Fans of the hit BBC show Gladiators can apply now to watch the second series being filmed in Sheffield this summer.

The first season of the rebooted game show was a phenomenal success when it aired earlier this year on BBC One, becoming essential family viewing on a Saturday evening.

Series two of the hit BBC One show Gladiators will be filmed at Utilita Arena Sheffield this August, before a live audience, and fans can apply now for tickets. Photo: James Stack/Hungry Bear Media Ltd/BBC | James Stack/Hungry Bear Media Ltd/BBC

Now the Gladiators, contenders and hosts Bradley and Barney Walsh are set to return to Utilita Arena Sheffield this August to record series two.

The first dates for filming have been released, with fans able to apply now via the Applause Store TV booking website for free tickets to be in the audience.

The first dates to be announced are Thursday, August 1, Friday, August 2, and Monday, August 5, from 1pm each day. Availablity for those three days is already described as ‘limited’.

Successful applicants will be the first to see some brand new games, along classic challenges, culminating in the contenders going head to head on The Eliminator.

It’s believed the new series will be aired in early 2025.

How to apply for Gladiators tickets

People can request their tickets now via Applause Store and if successful they will receive a ticket notification approximately three weeks before each show date.

The minimum age for audience members is five, and anyone aged under 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

Applause Store has warned that anyone attempting to sell their tickets may face ‘formal proceedings’, and those tickets will become void.

The show’s makers have assured members of the public they are confident there will be no repeat of the fiasco on the first day of filming in Sheffield, when thousands of people, some of whom had travelled for miles, were turned away.