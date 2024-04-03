Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The maker of Gladiators has given fans an idea of what changes to expect when it returns to Sheffield for a second series.

Dan Baldwin is managing director of Hungry Bear Media, the production company behind the Gladiators reboot, which has proved such a hit since it returned to our screens on BBC One this year.

Gladiators will return to Sheffield for a second series of the reboot, the BBC has confirmed (Photo by Hungry Bear Media Ltd/BBC)

The BBC confirmed last week that Gladiators would be back for another series, to be recorded at Utilita Arena Sheffield later this year.

Applications are now open for people wanting to become a contender and follow in the footsteps of Sheffield firefighter Bronte Jones, who did her city proud by making the finals.

Which Gladiators will be back for next series?

Speaking to The Star, Dan confirmed all the Gladiators would be back and they are already training for the next series.

He said: "They're currently in a training regime so they come back bigger and stronger, so beware if you're planning to be a contender on the next series.

Dan Baldwin, managing director of Hungry Bear Media, the production company behind the hugely successful Gladiators reboot

"The Gladiators were doing it for the first time this series but now they know what they're doing it's going to be so much tougher for the contenders."

Despite the Gladiators reboot being a huge ratings hit, with each episode pulling in an average of 8.3 million viewers, some fans have called for tweaks to the format.

What changes can Gladiators fans expect?

That includes making certain challenges, including The Gauntlet, tougher for contenders, and reintroducing some more of the old challenges from the original 90s and noughties show.

Asked whether any old challenges would be making a comeback, Dan replied: "Watch this space. I think fans are going to love what we've got in store.

The Gladiators reboot has been a big success, with huge numbers tuning in to watch it the BBC One show. Photo: Hungry Bear Media Ltd

"It's very difficult making this show because there's a fine balance between nostalgia and evolving the show. If it was too much like it was in the 90s and noughties people would complain that it was just the same but if you change it too much you have people screaming 'why are you messing with the format'.

"We do listen to what people say and we're making some changes to make it more exciting."

What old challenges do fans want back?

Dan did add that when it came to calls for certain challenges to be made tougher it was worth remembering how there had been a number of injuries in the first series, which showed how tough it already was coming up against the Gladiators, who he said 'don't mess about'.

The old challenges fans would most like to see back include Atlaspheres, in which the Gladiators and contenders roll around the floor inside steel orbs; Skytrak, in which they chase each other while suspended from an upside-down course; and Pendulum, in which the Gladiators try to catch the contenders while they both cling to a giant swinging ball.

Sheffield firefighter Bronte Jones, left, was a finalist on Gladiators, along with Marie-Louise. Photo: BBC / James Stack / © Hungry Bear Media Ltd

It looks like presenters Bradley and Barney Walsh will be back, with Dan saying they got a 'brilliant response' from the crowd in Sheffield and 'everyone loved them'.

Dan called the response to the reboot 'epic', and said it had 'brought families back together' around the TV set, with something for all generations.

Why did Gladiators makers choose Sheffield?

Asked why Hungry Bear had chosen to film in Sheffield, he described it as a 'hub of the UK', to which contenders and fans could travel from across the country to experience the show live.

He added: "It's the city of steel and we knew we could produce a brilliant show here.

Gladiators presenters Bradley and Barney Walsh with Gladiators Viper, Giant and Phantom. Photo: BBC/Hungry Bear Media Ltd/James Stack)

"The arena was the perfect space for it and the team there have been brilliant so we're delighted we'll be working with them again. It could have been shot in LA, it looks so incredible.

"We've had such a positive experience with everyone in the city. The people of Sheffield and the way they embraced the show played a huge part in its phenomenal success."

Where did Gladiators visit in Sheffield?

Bradley and Barney Walsh stayed at the Mercure Sheffield Kenwood Hall Hotel & Spa in Sheffield during filming for the first season. It was in his room there that Bradley was surprised during the Midnight Gameshow segment of Michael McIntyre's Big Show on the BBC.

Dan said he couldn't reveal where the cast and crew would be staying this time around, and he was tight-lipped too about their favourite pubs, cafes and restaurants to visit in the city.

But Giant, whose real name is Jamie Christian-Johal, previously told The Star how the Gladiators had enjoyed some shopping trips to Meadowhall and had eaten at Rudy's Pizza Napoletana, on Division Street, and played pool at Roxy Ball Room in the city centre. Giant also took his fellow Gladiators to The Cabin, where he is one of the few people to have completed the pancake challenge.

Dan said: "When you're out with the Gladiators everyone stops them and wants a photo or an autograph. It's unbelievable how the Gladiators have captured the public imagination, and they love it when fans appraoch them.

"When we're filming in Sheffield, a lot of them because of their regimes have to go for a long morning walk or many are obsessed with their morning coffee.

"When they go out they have to do so in disguise but if you see someone who's 6ft6ins with a hood up and a cap on you can be pretty sure it's Apollo getting his morning coffee."

No repeat of ticketing fiasco

Filming for the original season suffered a hiccup when on the first day thousands of fans were left disappointed as they were turned away.

But that ticketing fiasco was quickly resolved for future dates and Dan is confident there will be no repeat.

"There are always slight bumps in the road when you do a first series, especially on such a huge scale," he said.

"With a new show you cross your fingers and hope people want to turn up, and they turned up in their thousands.

"We all learned a valuable lesson on that first day. We needed to gauge the appetite for Gladiators and we soon learned there was a huge appetite."

'Big chunk of money spent in Sheffield'

It's three years since the BBC announced its Across the UK strategy, which aimed to move more power out of London while getting closer to audiences.

Dan said that having better regional representation on TV, reflecting audiences from all corners of the country and boosting the profile of cities like Sheffield, while contributing to the local economy, was hugely important.

"We want people to feel like you don't have to be in London to be part of something huge like Gladiators and I think we've shown that," he said.

He added that it had been great to give opportunities on the show to so many local people, from the DJs entertaining people in between challenges to make-up artists, security staff, physios and cleaners, with the production company having spent a 'big chunk of money in Sheffield'.

How to apply to be on Gladiators or watch it being filmed

Dan also told how it was great to have a deaf Gladiator, saying the response from deaf children and their parents to Fury had been 'unreal'.

"So many people got in touch to say representation was a huge deal for them and gave them so much more confidence," he told The Star. "They sent Fury so many photos of themselves with their cochlear implants.

"Having Athena as a role model for the South Asian community was really important too."

To apply to appear on the next series of Gladiators, visit: https://www.hungrybearmedia.co.uk/be-on-a-show/gladiators-apply/.