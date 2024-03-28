Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Gladiators is returning for another series, which will again be filmed in Sheffield, the BBC has confirmed.

The show, which was filmed at Utilita Arena Sheffield last June, has been a huge ratings success for the Beeb, with an average of 8.3 million viewers watching each episode of the reboot so far.

Gladiators is returning for a new series, which will again be recorded at Utilita Arena Sheffield, following the huge success of the BBC reboot. Photo: Hungry Bear Media Ltd/BBC

The BBC confirmed today that it would be coming back for another series, with details on how to get tickets to watch it being recorded at Utilita Arena Sheffield set to be announced 'in due course'.

The final of this series, featuring Sheffield firefighter Bronte Jones, is due to air on BBC One this Saturday, March 30, at 5.50pm, and will also be available to view on BBC iPlayer.

'Can't wait for more action'

Confirming its return, Kalpna Patel-Knight, head of entertainment at the BBC, said: "Gladiators has really kicked this year off with a bang, and we’re so delighted that the fans have come to the show in their masses.

"It has been wonderful to hear how much families have loved watching this together, as part of the BBC’s Saturday evening entertainment offering. We can’t wait for more action from the Gladiators." It's understood that presenters Bradley and Barney Walsh will be returning along with all 16 of the new Gladiators, including Sabre, Legend, Fury and Giant, with filming expected to take place in Sheffield this August.

Dynamite is among the Gladiators returning for a second series of the BBC reboot, which will again be recorded in Sheffield. Photo: BBC / James Stack / © Hungry Bear Media Ltd

Gladiators originally aired in the UK during the 90s and 2000s and the revival has provided a dose of nostalgia for those who watched as children back then as well as introducing a new generation of fans to the show.

The original American Gladiators series was created by Johnny C. Ferraro and Dan Carr, and the new UK series was made by Hungry Bear Media and MGM Alternative UK.

'Amazing surprises in store'

Dan Baldwin, managing director of Hungry Bear Media, said: "It's no exaggeration to say that the response to Gladiators has been phenomenal.

"The episodes have been packed with nail-biting drama, thrilling action and huge emotion. Series 2 will see the show go from strength-to-strength. We have some amazing surprises in store for the fans. Are you ready?!?"

It is understood there will be a call-out at the end of the final this weekend for people to apply to be contenders in the new series, with a huge response expected.