Every year, Electronic Arts (EA) releases a new FIFA game - this year’s iteration will be known as FIFA 23.

With each version, the players’ ratings are revised, amongst other updates and upgrades.

Players are also given a colour for their card depending on their rating. Players rated 64 and below are given a bronze card, players rated from 65 to 74 have silver cards, while players with a rating of 75 or above will receive a gold card.

Certain players may also receive a rare card, which has a shinier hue compared to the normal cards.

How have Sheffield United’s players been rated this year by EA’s scouting network?

Full list of Sheffield United player ratings on FIFA 23

So far, Only Sander Berge’s rating has been released. He has a 76 rated non-rare gold card.

More ratings will be detailed here as they are released.

How are FIFA player ratings decided?

The stats for players on FIFA are separated into six categories: pace, shooting, passing, dribbling, defending and physicality.

These six stats encompass a wider range of smaller categories - there are 29 in total. Players are then given a rating out of 100, though none have yet to surpass 99 on any version of FIFA.

Attacking players are rated on their ability to get forward, create chances and score goals, defenders are judged on their defensive capabilities and so on.

To help decide what a player’s rating should be, EA Sports uses a wide scouting network to look at players and deduce their abilities.