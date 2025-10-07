Next Week at Utilita Arena Sheffield: Self Esteem

Hometown hero Self Esteem (Rebecca Lucy Taylor) returns to Sheffield for one of the most anticipated nights of the year, bringing her biggest ever UK tour to the Utilita Arena on Saturday October 18.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The show celebrates her acclaimed new album A Complicated Woman the follow-up to the BRIT and Mercury Prize-nominated Prioritise Pleasure, named Album of the Year by The Guardian and The Sunday Times. Expect powerhouse vocals, sharp wit, and a bold, unapologetic performance that has made Self Esteem one of the UK’s most vital live acts.

Support comes from the incredible Nadine Shah and Moonchild Sanelly, making this a full evening of boundary-pushing music and fearless artistry.

Know Before You Go:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Self Esteem

Everything you need to know for the Self Esteem show including timings, entry info, and travel advice is now live.

Tickets are on sale!

Visit utilitaarenasheffield.co.uk for tickets and full event info.