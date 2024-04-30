Euro 2024 Sheffield Fan City: Tickets, prices, and special guests for fan zone announced as pre-sale goes live
and live on Freeview channel 276
Summer in Sheffield is about to get a whole lot hotter as Euro 2024 fever descends upon Devonshire Green with the arrival of Fan City, one of the UK’s largest football fan zones.
From June 14 to July 14, Fan City promises to transform the heart of the city into a footballing paradise, offering a month-long extravaganza of football, live music, celebrity appearances, food and drink, and much more.
What does Fan City have to offer?
Every game of the tournament will be broadcast live, and an array of family-friendly activities and entertainment will be taking place throughout, including live music performances, celebrity Q&A sessions, and a bustling food and drinks village.
Renowned local vendors such as Diamond Dogs, Proper Quality Burgers, and Greek Street Food will be at the event, catering for up to 4,000 attendees.
Former England football star Chris Waddle has been announced as the special guest for the first England game at Fan City, with more celebrity appearances to be unveiled soon.
What ticket types are there, and when do they go on sale?
For those eager to secure their spot at Fan City, pre-sale tickets are now available, offering special discounted rates for some ticket types.
With unprecedented demand anticipated, fans are encouraged to sign up early to avoid missing out.
There are exclusive seated options for groups, including the VIP Centre Circle package.
It includes tables of up to six people, access to exclusive VIP seating area, the best seats in the house, centre of screen, a complimentary drink for each person, a Fan City merch bundle, private bars, table service, and fast-track entry.
Meanwhile, the seated tables will include tables of up to six people, access to exclusive VIP seating areas, fast track entry and private bars.
How much do tickets cost?
Pre-sale tickets, on sale now:
- General Admission Adult: £10
- Child: £5
- Seated: £120 (Table of 6 = £20 per person)
- Centre Circle VIP: £210 (Table of 6 = £35 per person)
- Group Pass for all three England group games: £25
General sale, available on May 1:
- General Admission Adult: £15
- Child: £10
- Seated: £120 (Table of 6 = £20 per person)
- Centre Circle VIP: £210 (Table of 6 = £35 per person)
- Group Pass for all three England group games: £40
To book your place, access competitions and to get more information, head to Fan City’s website.
I’m involved with football in Sheffield - what does Fan City have to offer me?
Fan City proudly supports local football clubs, inviting them to join the festivities and providing opportunities for fundraising and community engagement.
Local youth football clubs in the Sheffield area can reach out to [email protected] to explore collaboration possibilities.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.