As the countdown to Euro 2024 intensifies, the "ultimate football Fan Zone" by Fan City is set to bring the spirit of the beautiful game to Devonshire Green in Sheffield city centre.

This immersive, family-friendly 4,000-capacity football village promises an unforgettable celebration of football heritage and camaraderie for fans of all ages.

Scheduled to kick-off on June 14 with Scotland v Germany, ‘Fan City’ will be offering football fans the ultimate Euros Party, with all of England’s matches on the biggest outdoor screens in South Yorkshire.

On June 16, England’s opening match against Serbia will be screened at the Devonshire Green site.

There will be a jam-packed programme of live music, film screenings, family entertainment and activities and match analysis and banter from celebrity hosts.

The Sheffield Football Fan Zone offers more than just a place to catch the action. It's a culinary and cultural extravaganza, with a food village serving up a tantalising array of global street food.

Fans will be able to choose from an impressive selection of beverages, from ice-cold beers to signature cocktails.

Previous Devonshire Green fan zone aerial view.

And it wouldn't be a true football celebration without a nod to Sheffield's rich footballing heritage - local youth football clubs in the Sheffield area are encouraged to reach out to Fan City to explore collaboration possibilities.

In addition to live matches, Fan City will feature player Q&As, live music, and a vibrant atmosphere that captures the essence of football.

Entry to all games is free, except for England matches, which offer VIP and general admission ticket options for an enhanced viewing experience.

England fans cheer their team during the England v Germany World Cup match being shown a giant screen in the Manchester fan zone on June 27, 2010 (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

Tickets will be going on sale for England games in April.

Kate Martin, Executive Director of City Futures at Sheffield City Council, said: "Sheffield is the home of football and the world’s oldest football club, and to be able to host for football fans the Fan City experience is fantastic."