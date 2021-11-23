The third season of the UK edition of Ru Paul’s hit TV show is set to finish on Thursday, November 25.

And if you were hoping to watch it somewhere with more of an atmosphere than your living room then you’re in luck, as Hemingway’s and Forum will be hosting special viewing parties.

The final episode is sure to bring plenty of laughs, lots of drama and a whole load of entertainment as the remaining queens battle it out to be crowned number one.

The season 3 finale of Ru Paul's Drag Race UK takes place this Thursday and a number of Sheffield city centre bars are hosting viewing parties. Photo by Guy Levy/BBC Pictures.

Last week the semi-finalists had to complete a stand-up comedy challenge, writing their own material and holding a ‘roast’ – of themselves, the judges and previous contestants.

The runway theme was ‘Oh my Goddess!’, and comedian Kathy Burke made a guest appearance.

After a lip-sync battle the final three queens were announced and they will return this week for one final time.

Hemingways bar on Devonshire Street in Sheffield is holding a viewing party for the season 3 finale of Drag Race UK. Photo by Google Maps.

Which queens are left in Ru Paul’s Drag Race UK season 3 finale?

Last week saw South London-based queen Vanity Milan voted off the show after a tense battle against Krystal Versace.

The pair had a lip-sync challenge to Hallucinate by Dua Lipa, but ultimately Vanity failed to win over the judges.

The result meant Ella Vaday, Kitty Scott Claus and Krystal Versace will go head to head for the title of this year’s Drag Race UK winner.

Forum bar and kitchen on Devonshire Street is also holding a viewing party for the season 3 final of Drag Race UK on Thursday. Photo by Google Maps.

In previous seasons the finale has come down to four contestants, but this year will see just three battling it out for the crown.

That acts who have now left the show are: Anubis, Elektra Fence, Veronica Scone (owning to injury), Veronica Green, Charity Kase, Choriza May, River Medway and Scarlett Harlett.

Who has previously won Drag Race UK?

The UK edition of Drag Race has proved extremely popular, with millions of people tuning in for the first two seasons, and viewing figures still high for the latest one.

Lawrence Chaney and The Vivienne were the queens who took home the crown in seasons one and two.

What time and when is the Drag Race UK season 3 final?

Episodes of Drag Race UK have been screening weekly on Thursdays and have been available through BBC Three on iPlayer.

The finale is scheduled for Thursday, November 25, and will be available on BBC iPlayer from 7pm.

Where can I watch the Drag Race UK season 3 final in Sheffield?

Hemingway’s, on Devonshire Street, is one of the bars holding a viewing party for the finale on Thursday night.

An advert for the event says: “Come down to Hemingway’s, Sheffield for a fabulous finale viewing party of Drag Race UK Season 3 this Thursday, November 25 at 7pm. Featuring karaoke, performance and cocktails afterwards with local drag legend, Emma Maezin. Free entry.”

The cocktail bar is a well-known venue in the city centre and features a lounge bar with a separate dining area.

Downstairs is also home to the ROFL Comedy Club.

Forum Bar and Kitchen, across the road on Devonshire Street, is also hosting a party on Thursday.

Sheffield drag queen Ivy Alexxander will be hosting the event, which will involve games, live performances and prizes, as well as a screening of the finale.