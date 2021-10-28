Star of Ru Paul's Drag Race, Bianca Del Rio to bring her Unsanitized UK Tour to Sheffield City Hall in 2022

Hilarious and full of character, the new tour will explore sensitive subjects with one of drags most well-known faces.

Winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race season six, Del Rio hasn’t rested, using the show as a springboard to star in Netflix Original films, write popular selling books, and perform various comedy specials. She is currently starring in the well-received West End show Everybody’s Talking About Jamie.

The drag comic will be visiting most major UK cities, starting on May 6, reaching Sheffield City Hall ten days later.

Bianca Del Rio: Unsanitized UK Tour

Tickets for the show go on presale October 28, 2021.