Star of Ru Paul's Drag Race, Bianca Del Rio to bring her Unsanitized UK Tour to Sheffield City Hall in 2022
The Ru Paul’s Drag Race larger than life icon is bringing her Bianca Del Rio: Unsanitized show to Sheffield City Hall on May 16, 2022.
Hilarious and full of character, the new tour will explore sensitive subjects with one of drags most well-known faces.
Winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race season six, Del Rio hasn’t rested, using the show as a springboard to star in Netflix Original films, write popular selling books, and perform various comedy specials. She is currently starring in the well-received West End show Everybody’s Talking About Jamie.
The drag comic will be visiting most major UK cities, starting on May 6, reaching Sheffield City Hall ten days later.
Tickets for the show go on presale October 28, 2021.
More info about tickets for Bianca Del Rio: Unsanitized UK Tour can be found at www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk/