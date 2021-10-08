Ru Paul’s Drag Race: TV show stars to put on Halloween extravaganza in Sheffield

The Disney Villains Ball tour, which is visiting 10 cities around the UK, will stop off in Sheffield on October 25 at The Foundry, Sheffield Students Union.

This year's theme is Disney, and the show will see some of the best drag performers from around the world perform as a Disney Villain.

It will feature plenty of RuPaul’s Drag Race stars, including Tayce as Maleficent, Ginger Minj as Ursula, Miz Cracker as Cruella, Victoria Scone as the Evil Queen, Prince Chiyo as Gaston and Coco Deville as the Queen of Hearts.

People who purchase VIP tickets will have the opportunity to meet and greet the stars of the show.

To purchase tickets, go to www.eventbrite.co.uk