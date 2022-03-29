Now Sheffield’s Dan Walker has joined those paying tribute to the popular dancer and the mark he has made on the hit BBC One programme.

The BBC Breakfast presenter, who enjoyed a dream run to the quarter-finals of Strictly 2021 with Nadiya Bychkova, said: “Aljaz… simply one of the nicest humans you’ll ever meet.”

Aljaz Skorjanec who is leaving Strictly Come Dancing after nine years on the show has been described by Dan Walker as 'one of the nicest humans you'll ever meet' (pic: Ian West/PA Wire)

Aljaz, 32, who is married to fellow dancer Janette Manrara, lifted the coveted Glitterball trophy with model Abbey Clancy in his debut year in 2013.

He also reached the final in 2017 with actress Gemma Atkinson but missed out to winners Joe McFadden and Katya Jones.

Announcing his departure, he said he would be ‘forever grateful’ to the team behind the show.