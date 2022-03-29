Dan Walker reacts after Aljaz Skorjanec announces Strictly Come Dancing departure
Aljaz Skorjanec has disappointed Strictly Come Dancing fans by announcing he is quitting the show after nine years.
Now Sheffield’s Dan Walker has joined those paying tribute to the popular dancer and the mark he has made on the hit BBC One programme.
The BBC Breakfast presenter, who enjoyed a dream run to the quarter-finals of Strictly 2021 with Nadiya Bychkova, said: “Aljaz… simply one of the nicest humans you’ll ever meet.”
Aljaz, 32, who is married to fellow dancer Janette Manrara, lifted the coveted Glitterball trophy with model Abbey Clancy in his debut year in 2013.
He also reached the final in 2017 with actress Gemma Atkinson but missed out to winners Joe McFadden and Katya Jones.
Announcing his departure, he said he would be ‘forever grateful’ to the team behind the show.
He added: “I have lots of exciting stuff planned that I will fill you in on soon. I can’t wait to see what the future holds!”