Dan Walker hails 'Strictly legend' Oti Mabuse as dancer confirms she is leaving hit BBC show
Sheffield’s Dan Walker has heaped praise upon Oti Mabuse after the BBC confirmed she is leaving Strictly Come Dancing.
The BBC Breakfast host, who reached the quarter finals of the latest series with his professional partner Nadiya Bychkova, called her an ‘absolutely lovely human and a Strictly legend’, adding ‘long may she reign’.
Reacting to Oti’s departure after seven series, the BBC Strictly Twitter account said she ‘will always be a huge part of our Strictly family’.
Read More
"We couldn’t be prouder of Oti and what she has achieved,” it added.
"She will always be at the very heart of our Strictly family and we wish her every success in her already bright future.”
Oti remains the only professional to lift the coveted Glitterball trophy two years running, after triumphing with comedian Bill Bailey in 2020 and actor Kelvin Fletcher in 2019.
The 31-year-old South African dancer, who joined the BBC One show in 2015, recently became a judge on the latest series of ITV’s Dancing On Ice, prompting speculation about her future with Strictly.
Bears of Sheffield: Final bear reaches forever home thanks to Strictly Come Dancing and BBC Breakfast star Dan Walker
Announcing the news on Instagram, Oti wrote: “Never easy to say goodbye. I have been part of the most amazing TV show, Strictly Come Dancing, for the past seven years and it has been an incredible time.
“Lifting the glitter ball twice and having the best journey with all my celebrities, but also meeting and working with the best team, crew, producers, celebs and incredible professional dancers! You are my family and I adore you all forever.”