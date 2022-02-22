The BBC Breakfast host, who reached the quarter finals of the latest series with his professional partner Nadiya Bychkova, called her an ‘absolutely lovely human and a Strictly legend’, adding ‘long may she reign’.

Reacting to Oti’s departure after seven series, the BBC Strictly Twitter account said she ‘will always be a huge part of our Strictly family’.

"We couldn’t be prouder of Oti and what she has achieved,” it added.

"She will always be at the very heart of our Strictly family and we wish her every success in her already bright future.”

Oti remains the only professional to lift the coveted Glitterball trophy two years running, after triumphing with comedian Bill Bailey in 2020 and actor Kelvin Fletcher in 2019.

The 31-year-old South African dancer, who joined the BBC One show in 2015, recently became a judge on the latest series of ITV’s Dancing On Ice, prompting speculation about her future with Strictly.

Oti Mabuse has announced she is leaving Strictly Come Dancing after seven years as a professional partner (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Announcing the news on Instagram, Oti wrote: “Never easy to say goodbye. I have been part of the most amazing TV show, Strictly Come Dancing, for the past seven years and it has been an incredible time.