Sheffield TV personality Dan Walker’s delight after first day on 5 News boosts ratings

Mr Walker, who hit the headlines several months ago as one of the contestants on Strictly Come Dancing, enjoyed his first day at his new job at Channel Five by covering the confidence vote in Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

He has replaced Sian Williams on 5 News as the lead anchor.

Sheffield TV personality Dan Walker tweeted a selfie with his producer to thank her for her help on his first day in his new job. Picture: Dan Walker, Twitter.

And he was pleased to see viewing figures up on his first day ‘at the office’.

He said: “Lots of talk about figures last night… we are quite happy with ours.”

“The @5_News audience was up over 70 per cent. Thanks so much for watching.”

The 45-year-old, who came to Sheffield as a student and made the city his home, presented live from Downing Street in his new role, but at one stage he was forced to read from his hand, on which he had written the Channel 5 phone number.

He later published a picture of his hand on social media, complete with the phone number jotted on it in ballpoint, with the caption: “Thanks for all your lovely comments. Great to work with the team at @5_News We’ll see you tomorrow.”

He also published a selfie taken with his producer, thanking her for her help.

Mr Walker made his name as the presenter of the long running BBC football show Football Focus, before later moving on the present Breakfast on the BBC.

He has been well known locally in Sheffield for events including his charity golf days at the Hallamshire Golf Club, bringing big name celebrities to take part in them.