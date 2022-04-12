'Why Sheffield’s legacy to the next generation will be its music scene'

The success of the Tramlines festival has done a huge amount to consolidate Sheffield's reputation as one of the world's great musical cities

Whether it be The Human League, Pulp, or Bring Me The Horizon, Sheffield has provided a foundation for some of the staples of British music and culture, and is arguably the music capital of the UK.

The Tramlines festival sees 40,000 people flock to Hillsborough Park in the Summer, and The Leadmill is one of the most famous music venues in the UK, with a wide variety of high-profile musicians having performed there over the course of their careers.

The Arctic Monkeys are one of Sheffield's biggest musical exports (Photo: Chris Etchells)

Of course Sheffield is well-known for other things - it has more nicknames than most other cities, like its ‘Steel City’ moniker paying homage to when it was the industrial capital of

Britain, and its ‘Outdoor City’ tag a nod to the wealth of open spaces. It is also the home of Henderson’s Relish.

But as time passes, the living memory of Sheffield in its industrial heyday will fade, and even though places like Kelham Island Museum are doing amazing things to preserve the

history, its remembered legacy to Generation Z, Millennials, and the next generation will be its music scene.

Def Leppard are a big part of Sheffield's musical heritage (Photo by Mercury Records/Hulton Archive/Courtesy of Getty Images)

Sheffield’s in competition with its northern neighbours such as Manchester and Liverpool, but with the sheer amount of artists Sheffield has produced - and the number of genres that

those artists belong to - it has to come out on top as the music capital.

Its reputation came into the spotlight in the late 70s and 80s with bands such as The Human League and Def Leppard, and throughout the 90s with Pulp, who were one of the

most popular groups of the decade. Pulp’s frontman Jarvis Cocker will be immortalised as a Sheffield legend, with many murals in the city dedicated to him.

Catapulting onto the scene in the early 2000s and propelling Sheffield back into the spotlight with one of the best-selling debut albums of all time are arguably the most well-known band from Sheffield, the Arctic Monkeys.

Popularising northern slang such as the phrase Mardy Bum in their song of the same name and cementing Sheffield in classics such as Old Yellow Bricks and A Certain Romance, few bands have done more to help put their home city on the map.

Sheffield venues such as Sidney and Matilda and The Washington make sure up-and-coming artists have a place to perform, and grassroots music spaces such as The Leadmill are fundamental to the city’s musical history and future.

As Sheffield develops and becomes more up-and-coming, particularly in the city centre and Kelham Island, I won’t be surprised if there is more emphasis placed on its proud music