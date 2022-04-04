The Leadmill: Sheffield's Arctic Monkeys pledge support to save iconic venue

The band, who originally hail from High Green and who have achieved global success, have thrown their weight behind the venue announced it was facing threat of closure next year due to its landlord issuing a notice of eviction.

The band shared their support for the venue on Instagram, reposting a photo of the Leadmill along with the now-viral hashtag #WeCantLoseLeadmill.

The Arctic Monkeys have pledged their support for The Leadmill. (Photo: Chris Etchells).

The group, known for hits such as I Bet That You Look Good On The Dancefloor, played a number of early shows at the Leadmill Road club, which first opened in 1980.

Last year, The Leadmill shared their gratitude after Arctic Monkeys raised over £100,000 through a charity raffle of frontman Alex Turner’s guitar.

The raffle of Turner’s black Fender Stratocaster helped raise money for the venue and other independent grassroots venues in the UK which had been affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Since the possible closure of the venue was announced last week, music stars and music lovers from across the globe have pledged their support, with fellow city icons Pulp and Richard Hawley all backing the campaign to save the Leadmill which has hosted concerts from the likes of Oasis, The Killers and Kings of Leon down the decades.

More than 14,000 people have signed a series of petitions and MPs have also joined the fight to keep the venue open.