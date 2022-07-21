In the latest update posted on its social media pages, Tramlines said Tom Ward, Michelle Shaughnessy, Lily Phillips and Spoken Word artist Arielle Cottingham will no longer be joining them.

Instead, they have been replaced with Sammy Dobson, Daisy Earl, Nina Gilligan and Jay Chambers.

This weekend sees the return of the sold-out Tramlines Festival 2022 at Hillsborough Park, featuring some big names for a weekend of pop and indie music.

For its comedy stage, other big names include award-winning performer Seann Walsh on Friday, household name Russell Kane on Saturday and 8 out of 10 Cats favourite Jason Manford on Sunday.

They are joined by a huge troupe of famous performers from UK stand up and television Alisdair Beckett-King and Karen Bayley.