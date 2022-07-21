Four comedians withdraw from Tramlines due to ‘unforeseen circumstances’

Four comedians who were scheduled to headline the Tramlines will be missing from the comedy stage due to 'unforeseen circumstances'

By Rahmah Ghazali
Thursday, 21st July 2022, 5:04 pm
Updated Thursday, 21st July 2022, 5:04 pm

In the latest update posted on its social media pages, Tramlines said Tom Ward, Michelle Shaughnessy, Lily Phillips and Spoken Word artist Arielle Cottingham will no longer be joining them.

Instead, they have been replaced with Sammy Dobson, Daisy Earl, Nina Gilligan and Jay Chambers.

This weekend sees the return of the sold-out Tramlines Festival 2022 at Hillsborough Park, featuring some big names for a weekend of pop and indie music.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Tramlines said Tom Ward, Michelle Shaughnessy, Lily Phillips and Spoken Word artist Arielle Cottingham will not be joining them on the comedy stage.

For its comedy stage, other big names include award-winning performer Seann Walsh on Friday, household name Russell Kane on Saturday and 8 out of 10 Cats favourite Jason Manford on Sunday.

They are joined by a huge troupe of famous performers from UK stand up and television Alisdair Beckett-King and Karen Bayley.

Other acts include Scott Bennett, Vince Atta, Danny McLoughlin, Matt Read and Ivan Brackenberry.

Read More

Read More
Tramlines comedy 2022 lineup: Seann Walsh, Russell Kane and Jason Manford will h...