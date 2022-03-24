Here’s what fans can expect from the rising star’s show in the city this weekend.

Who is Self Esteem?

Taylor is known to many as a former member of the folk duo Slow Club, but after splitting up in 2017 she has gone on a transformational journey to become ‘Self Esteem’.

Self Esteem will play a homecoming show in Sheffield on Friday, March 25. Photo by Olivia-Richardson

Her debut album ‘Compliments Please’ was released in 2019, with the October 2021 follow-up ‘Prioritise Pleasure’ earning her a Brit nomination for Best New Artist, and ‘Best album of 2021’ accolades from the likes of The Guardian, The Sunday Times, and Gigwise.

What will the setlist be for the Self Esteem show in Sheffield?

While it’s not a guarantee that the setlist will be exactly the same for the singer’s Sheffield show, the setlist for Self Esteem’s Manchester tour date can provide some clues as to what gig-goers can expect.

Sheffield’s Self Esteem - aka Rebecca Lucy Taylor - will be playing a sold-out homecoming show at the city’s Octagon Centre on Friday, March 25.

The show on March 23 included ‘I’m Fine’ as an opener; ‘F**king Wizardry’; ‘Hobbies 2’; ‘Prioritise Pleasure’; ‘Girl Crush’; ‘Favourite Problem’; ‘(Hobbies)’; ‘How Can I Help You’; ‘Moody’; ‘You Forever’; ‘In Time’; ‘The 345’; ‘John Elton’; ‘I Do This All The TIme’; and then an encore comprising ‘Still Reigning’ and ‘The Best’.

Who are the support acts for Self Esteem’s Sheffield show?

Support for the Sheffield Self Esteem date will come from Phoebe Green, and Seraphina Simone.

Phoebe Green is a Manchester artist that makes empowering pop, and released her first album 02:00 AM in 2016.

Seraphina Simone is a London-based indie-pop proponent - check out her singles ‘Skin’, ‘Cherry <8’ and ‘Hollywood $$$’.

Do we know the stage times for the Sheffield Self Esteem tour?

Doors open at 7pm, but stage times haven’t been officially confirmed by the artist or venue as of yet for Sheffield.

However, the Manchester show also had two support acts – the timings were 7.30pm for the first support, 8.15pm for the second support, and then 9.15pm for Self Esteem – so you can expect something similar.

Where to park for The Octagon Centre?

The Octagon is easy to get to, with great options for public transport and nearby parking.

There are tram stops right next to the University, as well as plenty of bus routes that stop outside.

For the tram, the Blue route to Malin Bridge and the Yellow route to Middlewood both stop nearby.

For buses you can catch services: H1, S6A, 10, 10A, 30, 30A, 51, 52, 70, 95, 120, 123, 272, 273, 274, 275 and 505.

If you’re driving to the gig, then the nearest car park is the Q-Park on Durham Road, which sits directly across from The Octagon – evening parking costs just £3.