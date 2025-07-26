Pulp Tramlines: 10 photos of cheering fans and Common People from first night of Sheffield festival 2025

Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke

Senior Reporter

Published 26th Jul 2025, 11:26 BST

Here are 10 pictures from Pulp's headlining show on Friday at Tramlines Festival 2025 showing fans, stars and Common People having a blast.

Jarvis Cocker, Richard Hawley, Candida Doyle and the whole retinue from one of Sheffield’s greatest exports took to the stage in Hillsborough Park last night for their long awaited homecoming show.

The words “Good evening. This is a night you will remember for the rest of your life” flickered across the big screen before fans were treated to 90 minutes of psychedelic visuals, wit, nostalgia and Northern grit.

Review: I went to Pulp's homecoming at Tramlines 2025 and it was a love letter to Sheffield

Here are 10 photos from the the sonic love letter to Sheffield seen by roaring fans last night.

Pulp take to the stage to headline Friday at Tramlines Festival 2025 in Sheffield for the first time

1. Pulp at Tramlines Festival 2025

Pulp take to the stage to headline Friday at Tramlines Festival 2025 in Sheffield for the first time | S70 Media

Photo Sales
Pulp take to the stage to headline Friday at Tramlines Festival 2025 in Sheffield for the first time

2. Pulp at Tramlines Festival 2025

Pulp take to the stage to headline Friday at Tramlines Festival 2025 in Sheffield for the first time | S70 Media

Photo Sales
Pulp take to the stage to headline Friday at Tramlines Festival 2025 in Sheffield for the first time

3. Pulp at Tramlines Festival 2025

Pulp take to the stage to headline Friday at Tramlines Festival 2025 in Sheffield for the first time | S70 Media

Photo Sales
Pulp take to the stage to headline Friday at Tramlines Festival 2025 in Sheffield for the first time

4. Pulp at Tramlines Festival 2025

Pulp take to the stage to headline Friday at Tramlines Festival 2025 in Sheffield for the first time | S70 Media

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Jarvis CockerSheffieldPulpNostalgia
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice