Jarvis Cocker, Richard Hawley, Candida Doyle and the whole retinue from one of Sheffield’s greatest exports took to the stage in Hillsborough Park last night for their long awaited homecoming show.

The words “Good evening. This is a night you will remember for the rest of your life” flickered across the big screen before fans were treated to 90 minutes of psychedelic visuals, wit, nostalgia and Northern grit.

Here are 10 photos from the the sonic love letter to Sheffield seen by roaring fans last night.

1 . Pulp at Tramlines Festival 2025 Pulp take to the stage to headline Friday at Tramlines Festival 2025 in Sheffield for the first time | S70 Media Photo Sales

