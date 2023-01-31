The names of bands playing this year’s Tramlines music festival have been revealed in the most Sheffield way possible.

Miniature bottles of Henderson’s Relish have been arriving at addresses across the UK - including The Star - with an artist’s name on the label. Ours said: ’The Courteneers’. Other organisations revealed stars set to play include Kaiser Chiefs and Sugababes. On Twitter #TramlinesHendos started to trend, with more names revealed including Blossoms, Paul Heaton and Jacqui Abbott, and Richard Ashcroft. The stunt comes ahead of the offical lineup being announced at 6pm this evening.

Henderson’s Relish general manager Matt Davies joked: "The recipe for Henderson's Relish has been kept under lock and key for over 130 years. Normally, we're quite good with secrets, but we got a bit too excited about the line-up for this year's Tramlines. Sorry about that."

The 15th Tramlines Festival is in Hillsborough Park from Friday to Sunday 21-23 July. Some 40,000 people are expected to attend each day.

The Star revealed a very special bottle of Hendo's

The 15th Tramlines Festival is set to be a sell out. Pic: C Faruolo