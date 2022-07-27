The clean-up operation following Tramlines 2022

Tramlines 2022: Clean-up crew work hard to dismantle temporary village set up for sold-out festival

After this year’s sold-out Tramlines festival ended, so began the clean-up and dismantling of the temporary village in place at Hillsborough Park.

By Sarah Marshall
Wednesday, 27th July 2022, 10:11 am

Festival staff worked hard on Monday, July 25 to take down tents and temporary structures, to clean-up rubbish and bring the site back to normal.

This followed the 2022 Tramlines festival, which ran between July 22 and 24, with a line-up that included Kasabian; Sam Fender, Sheffield’s Self Esteem, Madness, Shed Seven, The Vaccines, The Coral and many more.

Festival organiser Alex Deadman said left over food was donated to The Burton St Foundation and the Burngreave Foodbank, and geese at Hillsborough Park’s pond were also given a good feed, both during and after the event took place.

Super early bird tickets for Tramlines 2023 went on sale earlier this week but sold out within minutes.

1. The Main Stage

Work to take down the festival's Main Stage begins

Photo: Alex Deadman

Photo Sales

2. Clean-up crew

Litter is collected by one of the hundreds of onsite staff

Photo: Alex Deadman

Photo Sales

3. Flagged down

A worker removes flags on the main festival field

Photo: Alex Deadman

Photo Sales

4. Hendos

A solitary bottle of Hendersons Relish left in the backstage area for 'The Open Arms'

Photo: Alex Deadman

Photo Sales
Self EsteemSam FenderSheffield
Next Page
Page 1 of 2