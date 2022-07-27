Tramlines 2022: Clean-up crew work hard to dismantle temporary village set up for sold-out festival

Festival staff worked hard on Monday, July 25 to take down tents and temporary structures, to clean-up rubbish and bring the site back to normal.

This followed the 2022 Tramlines festival, which ran between July 22 and 24, with a line-up that included Kasabian; Sam Fender, Sheffield’s Self Esteem, Madness, Shed Seven, The Vaccines, The Coral and many more.

Festival organiser Alex Deadman said left over food was donated to The Burton St Foundation and the Burngreave Foodbank, and geese at Hillsborough Park’s pond were also given a good feed, both during and after the event took place.

Super early bird tickets for Tramlines 2023 went on sale earlier this week but sold out within minutes.

