Tramlines 2021: Your ultimate survival guide to this year's festival - everything you need to know from stage times to Covid tests

To help you have a great time we’ve put together an essential Tramlines survival guide.

Firstly, you will need to prove your Covid status each day you are at the festival – that means showing you’ve had two vaccinations at least 14 days before you arrive, proof of a negative lateral flow test up to 48 hours before your arrival or proof of your natural immunity, based upon a positive PCR test taken within 180 days of the festival.

Check out details at tramlines.org.uk/info/covid-policy/proof-of-covid-status and don’t forget to take another lateral flow if your first one took place than 48 hours before your arrival that day.

The sound of the crowd will be back at last as Tramlines returns to Hillsborough Park

There are other measures in place to keep you Covid-safe, such as more space, more toilets and crowd control.

You will have to show photo ID – a current passport, driver’s licence or Citizen Card. Photocopies are acceptable but not at the bars.

The organisers also suggest a card and cash (there are some ATMs on site), suncream in a bottle no bigger than 100ml, a portable phone charger, sunglasses and a water bottle – you can refill at taps on site.

Don’t carry all that in a bag bigger than an A4 sheet of paper, though, and don’t take your own food and drink, a golf umbrella, flag or chair. We’re assuming you’ve figured out that glass, flares and fireworks, weapons or illegal substances are banned, too.

The Streets is one of the Tramlines headliners

Download the Tramlines app from the Apple or Android app store – it is your essential guide to set times and the site layout, allows you to set up a shareable schedule and will send the latest news to your phone. It’s also worth following Tramlines on social media such as Twitter.

Tramlines organisers want people to arrive by public transport. On the Supertram yellow route get off at Hillsborough Park or use the Hillsborough stop on the blue route and head to the Middlewood Road entrance. Trams will also transport you from park and ride sites.

Or go by bus and enter via the Middlewood Road or Penistone Road entrances.

Go to the parking page on the Tramlines website for options – around 15 minutes’ walk. There’s no bike parking at Tramlines.

See Sophie Ellis-Bextor at Tramlines on Friday

Official taxi partners are City Taxis, who have their own app.

Gates open on Friday at noon – the first 250 adults in can claim a free Red Stripe lager. Their bar is near T’Other Stage, by the way.

So you’ve finally made it in - what to see?

Dizzee Rascal is at Tramlines on Sunday night

According to the running order at the time of writing, Friday’s Sarah Nulty Main Stage times include The Pigeon Detectives at 4pm, The Kooks at 6.45 and headliners The Streets at 8.15pm.

T’Other Stage has comedy from the likes of Tom Wrigglesworth (12.35), Zoe Lyons (1.50) and Ed Byrne (2.15) before the music starts with The Rooves (3.30pm), Red Rum Club (4.30pm), Slow Readers Club (5.30pm), dancefloor queen Sophie Ellis Bextor (6.45) and headliner Jake Bugg (8.30).

The Library kicks off with Harriet Rose at 12.30 and other highlights include Billy Nomates (6.30) and Alfie Templeman, headlining at 8pm.

The Leadmill Stage starts at 12.45pm with Minds Idle. Lauren Housley’s on at 6.15pm and Holly Redford Jones headlines at 7.45pm.

New for this year, the Open Arms is a pub – head there for a drink and something to eat, plus a chance to dance to DJs and enjoy other entertainment. Into the Trees features children’s entertainment, arty fun and outdoor cinema.

Catch Main Stage openers Before Breakfast (12.30pm) for a melodic start on Saturday, then have a laugh at 1.15 with Sheffield’s legendary Everly Pregnant Brothers. The Sherlocks are on at 5.30pm, then it’s Blossoms at 7pm and Royal Blood at 8.45pm.

A map of the Tramlines site at Hillsborough Park

Catch Sheffield rap poet Otis Mensah at 3.30pm on T’Other Stage and on no account miss the brilliant Little Simz at 6.45pm or Mahalia at 8.30pm.

Drop in to The Library on Saturday to see new bands – Deco will be jolly and poppy at 5.30pm and headliners The Magic Gang are a bit more indie (8.45pm).

Catch local talents Weedipus on the Leadmill stage at 3.30pm and fierce Sophie and the Giants at 8pm.

On Sunday, enjoy Sheffield band The Reytons on the Sarah Nulty Main Stage at 3.30pm, watch Dizzee Rascal tear the place up at 6pm and get into that 90s vibe with Supergrass at 7.30pm.

T’Other Stage starts off with comedy – Milton Jones is on at 2.05pm – and you’re in good hands with The Snuts (4.45pm), Sundara Karma (6pm) and the fabulously quirky Everything Everything (7.45pm).

Check out Sheafs at The Library (4.30pm) and headliners The Big Moon are well worth a look at 7.45pm.

Chubby and the Gang make some noise at The Leadmill Stage at 5.30pm – and who could resist a name like Captain Avery and the Cosmic Triceratops – Sheffield’s very own alien disco outfit (4.15pm)?