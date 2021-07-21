Sheffield Tramlines 2021: Here are 9 of the coolest acts to see this weekend

Acts like new headliners Supergrass, Sheffield’s own The Sherlocks and Dizzee Rascal don’t need much introduction, but here’s nine of our recommendations to look out for on Saturday and Sunday. For set times, keep an eye out on the website, tramlines.org.uk, and Tramlines social media channels.
There’s also going to be a Tramlines Fringe in Devonshire Green and the Peace Gardens, with a DJ line-up including BBC6 Music broadcaster Chris Hawkins and Sheffield legend Winston Hazel. Venues will have their own gigs. For details, check out www.theoutdoorcity.co.uk/fringeattramlines
1. Little Simz
The brilliant rapper and singer Little Simz performs on T'other Stage Live on Saturday. She is fierce and edgy, as evidenced by her latest track, I Love You I Hate You, which explores her relationship with her estranged father. There's a lot of excitement about her upcoming fourth album, Sometimes I Might Be Introvert.
Photo: Tramlines PR
2. The Reytons
Sheffield band The Reytons appear on Sarah Nulty's Main Stage on Sunday. They are championed by BBC Introducing at Radio Sheffield and their sound and drily funny lyrics invite comparisons with the early Arctic Monkeys. Expect plenty of their "blue-collar bangers", to pinch The Reytons' own description.
Photo: PR
3. Mahalia
Mahalia is an R&B/hip-hop singer-songwriter with a slick sound and a wonderfully emotive, smoky voice. Her latest song, Jealous, featuring Rico Nasty, has a funny video. Mahalia headlines T'Other Stage Live on Saturday.
Photo: Tramlines PR
4. Everything Everything
Manchester art rock band Everything and endlessly inventive and their beautifully-crafted songs make the most of Jonathan Higgs' ability to let his voice soar to high places. They headline T'Other Stage on Sunday.
Photo: Tramlines PR