Tramlines has you covered, of course, and here is a quick guide to what food and drink are on offer at Hillsborough Park over the weekend. More details on the festival website, tramlines.org.uk/explore/food-drink .

Outside the venue, there are plenty of options a short walk away in Hillsborough town centre, such as Lignum.V Caribbean cafe and takeaway or contemporary British food at the Orange Bird, Italian restaurants La Porchetta and Sette Colli, Sweet Panda dessert bar and the Hillsborough Tap bar and kitchen, which is providing a glitter station to get you all glammed up!