The festival boasts seven bars on site, offering drink ranging from craft ale from Leatherbritches, lagers and ciders. The Tramlines VIP area has its own bar and the Red Stripe Container is by T’Other Stage.
The festival boasts seven bars on site, offering drink ranging from craft ale from Leatherbritches, lagers and ciders. The Tramlines VIP area has its own bar and the Red Stripe Container is by T’Other Stage.

Tramlines 2021: Here's 9 food places you should check out at this year's event in Sheffield

Music’s the food of love and all that, but what food and drink can you enjoy while you’re at the Sheffield Tramlines festival this weekend (July 23-5)?

By Julia Armstrong
Wednesday, 21st July 2021, 9:50 am

Tramlines has you covered, of course, and here is a quick guide to what food and drink are on offer at Hillsborough Park over the weekend. More details on the festival website, tramlines.org.uk/explore/food-drink.

Outside the venue, there are plenty of options a short walk away in Hillsborough town centre, such as Lignum.V Caribbean cafe and takeaway or contemporary British food at the Orange Bird, Italian restaurants La Porchetta and Sette Colli, Sweet Panda dessert bar and the Hillsborough Tap bar and kitchen, which is providing a glitter station to get you all glammed up!

Read this: Sheffield venues put their own rules in place as Covid restrictions end on ‘Freedom Day’

1. Rock lobster!

Vinteage serves up lobster in brioche rolls, posh fish finger sandwiches, American Po’ Boys with fiery popcorn shrimp and fries

Photo: Fanatic

Buy photo

2. Mac attack

Head to the Mac Shack for everyone's favourite mac and cheese pimped up in a variety of styles, featuring cuisines from around the world, with meaty and vegetarian options.

Photo: Fanatic

Buy photo
Home
Page 1 of 1