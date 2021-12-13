The Streets cancel UK tour, including date at Sheffield's O2 Academy, as Mike Skinner bemoans 'worst week'
The Streets will no longer be coming to Sheffield next month after cancelling their entire 2022 tour.
The Mike Skinner-led project, whose hits include Fit But You Know It and Dry Your Eyes, were due to play at Sheffield’s O2 Academy on January 22 next year.
But the singer announced on Sunday that ‘with a very heavy heart’ he had decided to cancel all live performances for 2022.
“It is not fair to keep taking your money for tickets knowing that with one case of covid, the whole thing has to stop,” he wrote to followers on Instagram.
"I’m really sorry to disappoint you. This has been the worst week of the worst year of my life.”
The Streets, whose mixtape None of Us Are Getting Out of This Life Alive was released to critical acclaim last year, were due to bring their live show to 10 UK cities during January and February 2022.
They were a big hit headlining Tramlines 2021 in July.