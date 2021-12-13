The Mike Skinner-led project, whose hits include Fit But You Know It and Dry Your Eyes, were due to play at Sheffield’s O2 Academy on January 22 next year.

But the singer announced on Sunday that ‘with a very heavy heart’ he had decided to cancel all live performances for 2022.

“It is not fair to keep taking your money for tickets knowing that with one case of covid, the whole thing has to stop,” he wrote to followers on Instagram.

The Streets frontman Mike Skinner performing on the mainstage at Tramlines 2021 in Sheffield

"I’m really sorry to disappoint you. This has been the worst week of the worst year of my life.”

The Streets, whose mixtape None of Us Are Getting Out of This Life Alive was released to critical acclaim last year, were due to bring their live show to 10 UK cities during January and February 2022.