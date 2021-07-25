Tramlines Festival 2021 in pictures: Rowdy energy abound as Sheffield's biggest music festival returns

Tramlines Festival has finally returned to its traditional ground in Hillsborough Park, after more than a year of silent stages as the country emerged from Covid-19 pandemic.

The summer fest that takes place between July 23 and July 25, has seen a strong 40,000 in attendance over the weekend as it was allowed to go ahead at full capacity.

Headliners including The Streets, The Kooks, The Pigeon Detectives and The Blinders rocked the main stage on Friday and Saturday to rapturous applause from fans who sang along with elation.

The Star journalist and photographer Errol Edwards was there to capture the moments.

1. The Streets at Tramlines Festival The Streets frontman with the crowd.

2. The Streets at Tramlines Festival The Streets frontman Mike Skinner performing on the mainstage.

3. The Blinders at Tramlines Festival The Blinders frontman Thomas Haywood

4. The Blinders at Tramlines Festival The Blinders