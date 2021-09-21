The Streets announce UK tour with gig lined up for Sheffield fans

Since the early 2000s, The English rap music group have released five studio albums and a string of successful singles.

And now, following a summer of unforgettable festival appearances, The Streets have announced a UK headline tour for the start of 2022.

Mike Skinner and his band will bring their live show to 10 cities throughout the UK, including a date at Sheffield’s O2 Academy on January 22.

The Streets will play in Sheffield on January 22

Tickets go on sale on Friday, September 24 at 9 am and can be purchased via www.gigsandtours.com/tour/the-streets

The Streets' critically acclaimed mixtape 'None Of Us Are Getting Out Of This Life Alive', featuring the singles 'Call My Phone Thinking I'm Doing Nothing Better (ft. Tame Impala)', 'I Wish You Loved You As Much As You Love Him (ft. Donae'O and Greentea Peng)' and 'Falling Down (ft. Hak Baker)' is out now on Island Records.

The full list of tour dates can be found below:

January 21 - Birmingham O2 Academy

January 22 - Sheffield O2 Academy

January 24 - Bristol O2 Academy

January 25 - Nottingham Rock City

January 27 - London O2 Academy Brixton

January 28 - London O2 Academy Brixton

January 31 - Leeds O2 Academy

February 1 - Glasgow O2 Academy

February 3 - Newcastle O2 City Hall

February 4 - Manchester O2 Victoria Warehouse