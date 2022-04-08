The Masked Singer: Sheffield Utilita Arena has live version of show this Easter - here's how to get tickets
Hit TV show The Masked Singer is live on stage at the Utilita Arena Sheffield on Good Friday, April 15.
For the first time ever, your favourite characters will be brought to life live on stage in Sheffield as different mystery celebrities are unmasked at the end of every performance.
TV host Joel Dommett will present this first-ever live show of the unique guessing game that has gripped the nation.
He will be joined in Sheffield by celebrity guest judges Martine McCutcheon, Denise Van Outen and Aston Merrygold.
Tickets can be found here: www.utilitaarenasheffield.co.uk/events.
The producers say: “Expect stunning set pieces, brand new and ever fabulously elaborate character costumes, along with some of the much-loved TV characters, with a dazzling series of spectacular song and dance routines.
“The show will be masterminded by Elizabeth Honan, one of the UK’s most respected choreographers and creative director of The Masked Singer on ITV.
“This is a first-class evening of entertainment for the whole family to enjoy.”