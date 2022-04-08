For the first time ever, your favourite characters will be brought to life live on stage in Sheffield as different mystery celebrities are unmasked at the end of every performance.

TV host Joel Dommett will present this first-ever live show of the unique guessing game that has gripped the nation.

He will be joined in Sheffield by celebrity guest judges Martine McCutcheon, Denise Van Outen and Aston Merrygold.

The Masked Singer Live comes to the Utilita Arena Sheffield on Good Friday, starring compere Joel Dommett and judges Aston Merrygold and Denise van Outen

Tickets can be found here: www.utilitaarenasheffield.co.uk/events.

The producers say: “Expect stunning set pieces, brand new and ever fabulously elaborate character costumes, along with some of the much-loved TV characters, with a dazzling series of spectacular song and dance routines.

“The show will be masterminded by Elizabeth Honan, one of the UK’s most respected choreographers and creative director of The Masked Singer on ITV.