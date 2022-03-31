An All4One production of the musical version of The Full Monty in April 2006. From left are Andy Green, Roger Wilson, Richard Caile, Wayne Newton and Phill Walsh
Disney+: Sheffield film The Full Monty returns for 25th anniversary TV series - a look back in pictures

The film The Full Monty thrust Sheffield into an international spotlight when it became an unexpected hit 25 years ago – and now it’s back.

By Julia Armstrong
Thursday, 31st March 2022, 9:12 am

The comedy about a group of Sheffield steelmakers who had a go at stripping to make some money after they lost their jobs got the city noticed around the world. Now the original cast are back in the city as filming starts on a new series for Disney+, following the original characters in the present day.

Stars including Robert Carlyle, Mark Addy and Tom Wilkinson return – as well as Sheffield actor Wim Snape, who plays Nathan, the son of Robert’s character Gaz.

Here we take a look back at some of the city film locations, as well as the Sheffielders who have done their own Full Monty shows over the years!

1. Return of The Full Monty

The cast of The Full Monty (left to right). Sheffield actor Wim Snape, Paul Barber, Robert Carlyle, Hugo Speer, Steve Huison, Lesley Sharp and Mark Addy have reunited for a new original series of the same name for Disney+, which will be filming in Sheffield

Photo: Disney+/PA

2. Star role

Full Monty star Will Snape (now Wim) gets the Sheffield Marathon under way in April 1999 with help from the Master Cutler, Paul Fear, John Adler, chief executive of Sheffield Children's Hospital, Deputy Lord Mayor Coun Frank White and Graham Moore, chief executive and chairman of the Westfield Health Scheme

Photo: Barry Richardson

3. Home ground

Former Full Monty child actor William Snape of Silverdale Road, Sheffield, when he was starring in Emmerdale, pictured on January 16, 2003. He is now known as Wim

Photo: Andrew Partridge

4. In the name of art

A Sheffield Hallam University fine art and design students' female version of The Full Monty in April 1999

Photo: Submitted

