The comedy about a group of Sheffield steelmakers who had a go at stripping to make some money after they lost their jobs got the city noticed around the world. Now the original cast are back in the city as filming starts on a new series for Disney+, following the original characters in the present day.
Stars including Robert Carlyle, Mark Addy and Tom Wilkinson return – as well as Sheffield actor Wim Snape, who plays Nathan, the son of Robert’s character Gaz.
Here we take a look back at some of the city film locations, as well as the Sheffielders who have done their own Full Monty shows over the years!
1. Return of The Full Monty
The cast of The Full Monty (left to right). Sheffield actor Wim Snape, Paul Barber, Robert Carlyle, Hugo Speer, Steve Huison, Lesley Sharp and Mark Addy have reunited for a new original series of the same name for Disney+, which will be filming in Sheffield
Photo: Disney+/PA
2. Star role
Full Monty star Will Snape (now Wim) gets the Sheffield Marathon under way in April 1999 with help from the Master Cutler, Paul Fear, John Adler, chief executive of Sheffield Children's Hospital, Deputy Lord Mayor Coun Frank White and Graham Moore, chief executive and chairman of the Westfield Health Scheme
Photo: Barry Richardson
3. Home ground
Former Full Monty child actor William Snape of Silverdale Road, Sheffield, when he was starring in Emmerdale, pictured on January 16, 2003. He is now known as Wim
Photo: Andrew Partridge
4. In the name of art
A Sheffield Hallam University fine art and design students' female version of The Full Monty in April 1999
Photo: Submitted