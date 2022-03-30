Great British Food Festival: Wentworth Woodhouse and Hardwick Hall dates this summer - here's what you need to know

The touring event features an artisan food market, street food stalls, bars and chefs giving cookery demonstrations. There are also barbecue masterclasses.

You can even get in free by entering the show’s Cake Off baking competition. There’s also Men (or Women) v Food challenges.

Foodies can also join in foraging walks.

The Bowater family of Seb, Deb, Ben and James enjoy the 2021 Great British Food Festival at Hardwick Hall. The event returns there this year and is at Wentworth Woodhouse, Rotherham for the first time

At Hardwick Hall, two past Bake Off competitors will be giving demonstrations on the bake stage.

Entertainment includes a live music stage running from 10am to 5pm and there are craft stalls to browse.

Children have their own cookery classes, activities and a mini zoo to visit.

The barbecue stage at the Great British Food Festival at Hardwick Hall last year. The event returns there this year and is at Wentworth Woodhouse, Rotherham for the first time

The event, which is dog friendly, takes place at Hardwick Hall, Doe Lea, Chesterfield between July 29 and 31 and at Wentworth Woodhouse, Rotherham on August 20 and 21.