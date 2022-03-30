Great British Food Festival: Wentworth Woodhouse and Hardwick Hall dates this summer - here's what you need to know

The Great British Food Festival is coming to Wentworth Woodhouse, Rotherham for the first time this summer, as well as returning to Hardwick Hall, Chesterfield.

By Julia Armstrong
Wednesday, 30th March 2022, 4:19 pm

The touring event features an artisan food market, street food stalls, bars and chefs giving cookery demonstrations. There are also barbecue masterclasses.

You can even get in free by entering the show’s Cake Off baking competition. There’s also Men (or Women) v Food challenges.

Foodies can also join in foraging walks.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The Bowater family of Seb, Deb, Ben and James enjoy the 2021 Great British Food Festival at Hardwick Hall. The event returns there this year and is at Wentworth Woodhouse, Rotherham for the first time

At Hardwick Hall, two past Bake Off competitors will be giving demonstrations on the bake stage.

Read More

Read More
John Lewis: Looking back on much-missed Sheffield store Cole Brothers in picture...

Entertainment includes a live music stage running from 10am to 5pm and there are craft stalls to browse.

Children have their own cookery classes, activities and a mini zoo to visit.

The barbecue stage at the Great British Food Festival at Hardwick Hall last year. The event returns there this year and is at Wentworth Woodhouse, Rotherham for the first time

The event, which is dog friendly, takes place at Hardwick Hall, Doe Lea, Chesterfield between July 29 and 31 and at Wentworth Woodhouse, Rotherham on August 20 and 21.

For details and tickets, go to greatbritishfoodfestival.com and click on a venue.

Read this: Rotherham man recalls happy 1950s days trainspotting

Read this: Bus campaigners call for pledge of fast action

Hardwick HallWentworth WoodhouseRotherhamChesterfield