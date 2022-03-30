Great British Food Festival: Wentworth Woodhouse and Hardwick Hall dates this summer - here's what you need to know
The Great British Food Festival is coming to Wentworth Woodhouse, Rotherham for the first time this summer, as well as returning to Hardwick Hall, Chesterfield.
The touring event features an artisan food market, street food stalls, bars and chefs giving cookery demonstrations. There are also barbecue masterclasses.
You can even get in free by entering the show’s Cake Off baking competition. There’s also Men (or Women) v Food challenges.
Foodies can also join in foraging walks.
At Hardwick Hall, two past Bake Off competitors will be giving demonstrations on the bake stage.
Entertainment includes a live music stage running from 10am to 5pm and there are craft stalls to browse.
Children have their own cookery classes, activities and a mini zoo to visit.
The event, which is dog friendly, takes place at Hardwick Hall, Doe Lea, Chesterfield between July 29 and 31 and at Wentworth Woodhouse, Rotherham on August 20 and 21.
For details and tickets, go to greatbritishfoodfestival.com and click on a venue.