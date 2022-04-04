The live tour is the first-ever outing for the podcast The Good, The Bad And The Rugby. Since launching in summer 2020, it has grown to become the UK’s top sporting podcast. It boasts more than three million listeners and 20 million-plus viewers online.

The first date of The Good, The Bad And The Rugby – LIVE takes place at Sheffield City Hall on Friday, April 29. Tickets are on sale from www.cuffeandtaylor.com

Joining James and Yorkshire-born Mike, whose wife is of course the Queen’s granddaughter Zara, will be their podcast co-host, the former Sky Sports rugby presenter Alex Payne.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Good, the Bad and the Rugby podcast stars, from left, Alex Payne, James Haskell, Mike Tindall are appearing at Sheffield City Hall in April on the show's first live tour

The trio will take to the stage to recreate the trademark banter which they have on air, as The Good (Alex), The Bad (James) And The Rugby (Mike), share tales from on and off the pitch for what promises to be a night filled with surprises and laughter.

Mike said: “Since launching The Good, The Bad And The Rugby podcast, we’ve all become even closer, through the stories we’ve shared ourselves and the stories our guests have shared.

“Now we can’t wait to get on the road, with more tales from our rugby lives, and to meet our listeners – and maybe hear a few stories from them.”

Episodes have featured glimpses into each of their lives – earlier this year Mike announced his son’s dramatic birth on the bathroom floor - plus guest appearances from some of the rugby world’s biggest stars.

James added: “We have so much fun creating each episode of The Good, The Bad And The Rugby, getting stuck into a whole range of topics for 90 minutes. Mike and I have enjoyed touring life with England – and now we’ve got our own tour… It’s going to be great!”