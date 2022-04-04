The Good, The Bad And The Rugby: Sheffield City Hall date for England heroes Mike Tindall and James Haskell
England rugby heroes James Haskell and Mi ke Tindall are taking their hit podcast on tour, appearing in Sheffield this month.
The live tour is the first-ever outing for the podcast The Good, The Bad And The Rugby. Since launching in summer 2020, it has grown to become the UK’s top sporting podcast. It boasts more than three million listeners and 20 million-plus viewers online.
The first date of The Good, The Bad And The Rugby – LIVE takes place at Sheffield City Hall on Friday, April 29. Tickets are on sale from www.cuffeandtaylor.com
Joining James and Yorkshire-born Mike, whose wife is of course the Queen’s granddaughter Zara, will be their podcast co-host, the former Sky Sports rugby presenter Alex Payne.
The trio will take to the stage to recreate the trademark banter which they have on air, as The Good (Alex), The Bad (James) And The Rugby (Mike), share tales from on and off the pitch for what promises to be a night filled with surprises and laughter.
Read More
Mike said: “Since launching The Good, The Bad And The Rugby podcast, we’ve all become even closer, through the stories we’ve shared ourselves and the stories our guests have shared.
“Now we can’t wait to get on the road, with more tales from our rugby lives, and to meet our listeners – and maybe hear a few stories from them.”
Episodes have featured glimpses into each of their lives – earlier this year Mike announced his son’s dramatic birth on the bathroom floor - plus guest appearances from some of the rugby world’s biggest stars.
James added: “We have so much fun creating each episode of The Good, The Bad And The Rugby, getting stuck into a whole range of topics for 90 minutes. Mike and I have enjoyed touring life with England – and now we’ve got our own tour… It’s going to be great!”
The show will feature rugby chat as well as wider sporting and pop culture talking points. Much of the show’s success has been in its core appeal to rugby fans while also engaging a wider audience.