The Bodyguard: Romantic thriller based on 1992 film starring Whitney Houston coming to Lyceum Theatre
Sheffield Theatres will host the popular musical, which features classics like Whitney Houston's I Will Always Love You, in October 2023.
A musical popular on both the stage and big screen is coming to the Steel City for just one week in October, Sheffield Theatres has announced.
The Bodyguard will be at the Lyceum Theatre from October 10 to October 14, 2023 and stars Australian recording artist Emily Williams and Emmerdale and Hollyoaks star Ayden Callaghan.
The stage show is based on Lawrence Kasdan's Oscar-nominated movie from 1992, which starred Whitney Houston and Kevin Costner in the lead roles.
The story follows the former secret service agent turned bodyguard, Frank Farmer (Callaghan), as he is hired to protect superstar Rachel Marron (Williams) from an unknown stalker. Each of the characters expects to be "in charge", but what they don't expect is to fall in love.
The Lyceum performance will include a host of classics, including: Queen of the Night; So Emotional; One Moment in Time; Saving All My Love; Run to You; I Have Nothing; and I Wanna Dance with Somebody.
Whitney Houston's biggest song I Will Always Love You is also in the musical.