Sheffield Theatres reveals star-studded cast as Beauty and the Beast comes to the Lyceum this December

Be their guest as the star-studded cast from the latest adaptation of Disney's Beauty and the Beast comes to Sheffield.

Kirsty Hamilton
By Kirsty Hamilton
Published 23rd Sep 2023, 07:00 BST
A beloved family-favourite production is making its way to the stage in Sheffield just in time for some festive celebrations.

Sheffield Theatres and Evolution Pantomimes have announced the full cast for Beauty and the Beast that will arrive at the Lyceum Theatre later this year, from December 8.

Already announced for the Disney adaptation is Blue’s Duncan James, CBeebies’ Jennie Dale, and legendary Dame Damian Williams. 

    The star-studded cast of Beauty and the Beast. Photo by Vox Multimedia.The star-studded cast of Beauty and the Beast. Photo by Vox Multimedia.
    The star-studded cast of Beauty and the Beast. Photo by Vox Multimedia.

    Joining them on the stage will be comedian and ventriloquist Max Fulham as Phillipe Fillop, alongside Gordon the Monkey, Bessy Ewa as Belle, Aidan Banyard as Beast and Prince Henri, plus a talented ensemble including: Ronnie Burden, Luke Cartledge, Hollie Duncan, Shona Masson, Amber Ochieng and Rhys Wyn Owen. 

    The show will be written and directed by Paul Hendy and produced by the award winning Evolution Pantomimes, the same team behind last year's panto Jack and the Beanstalk.

    A spokesperson said this fairy-tale extravaganza promises to be full of hilarious comedy, lavish sets, fantastic music, beautiful costumes, magic and mayhem. 

    Damian Williams, Jennie Dale, Duncan James. Beauty and the Beast launch. Photo by Vox Multimedia.Damian Williams, Jennie Dale, Duncan James. Beauty and the Beast launch. Photo by Vox Multimedia.
    Damian Williams, Jennie Dale, Duncan James. Beauty and the Beast launch. Photo by Vox Multimedia.
    Beauty and the Beast runs from Friday, December 8 2022 – Sunday, January 7, 2024, at the Lyceum theatre, Sheffield. Tickets are on sale now and can be booked through the Box Office in person, over the phone on 0114 249 6000 or at sheffieldtheatres.co.uk/.

    Duncan James will not be performing on Saturday, December 16 at 10.15am and Saturday, January 6 at 10.15am.

