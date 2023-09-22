Radio current affairs hit Any Questions is coming to Sheffield’s Victoria Hall this October.

The popular BBC Radio 4 show, will be at the iconic city centre venue on October 27.

Hosted by Alex Forsyth, a panel of personalities from the worlds of politics, media and elsewhere are posed questions by the audience.

Doors open to the public at 6.30pm, with a welcome and warm up at 7.30pm followed by the 50-minute live broadcast at 8pm.

Any Questions host Alex Forsyth

The Victoria Hall is the Grade II listed building in the heart of Sheffield city centre that is managed by The Foundry Sheffield, a charitable organisation charged with the task of running the imposing building effectively, safely and in the interests of all tenants, users and visitors, with the ultimate aim of improving the lives of people throughout the city.

“We are delighted that BBC Radio 4 have selected our venue for such a prestigious national show,” said The Foundry Sheffield Chief Executive Rose Durant.

“We can’t say which guests will be on the panel but I do think we can guarantee a brilliant evening of live topical debate.”