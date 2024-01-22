Arabella is the newest arrival in the Love Island villa.

Love Island: All Stars kicked off on January 15, and has already proven to be a big hit with viewers.

The show has seen previous contestants of the usual Love Island series return to the villa, for a second chance at love.

Participants in Love Island: All Stars include; Georgia Steel, Liberty Poole, Toby Aromolaran, Chris Taylor, Kaz Kamwi, Mitchel Taylor, Georgia Harrison, Luis Morrison, Demi Jones, Hannah Elizabeth and Anton Danyluk.

Jake Cornish was also a participant but decided to leave the show after only three days in the villa.

To add more drama to the show, ‘bombshell’ contestants have been arriving in the villa, including; ex-couple Callum Jones and Molly Smith, Joshua Ritchie and Arabella Chi.

Arabella Chi is the newest ‘bombshell’ to arrive, and has already taken the villa by storm.

Arabella Chi

Who is Arabella Chi?

Arabella Chi is a 32-year-old model from London. Alongside modelling, Arabella has also starred alongside the likes of Jason Momoa in Hollywood movies.

Arabella appeared on the fifth series of Love Island, again as a ‘bombshell’. During her time on the show, she coupled up with fellow model Danny Williams, before being dumped on Day 25.

Since leaving the villa, has dated the likes of Leonardo Dicaprio’s close friend Richie Akiva, Portuguese football player Ruben Dias and French rugby player Yoann Huget.

Who does she have her sights set on in the villa?

It was revealed that Arabella Chi and fellow Islander Toby Aromolaran had a brief fling on the outside.