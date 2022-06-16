Fans of Stranger Things can celebrate the arrival of the much-anticipated fourth season at Meadowhall’s Sky store this week, beginning on Thursday, June 16, as it launches a schedule of free fun inspired by the popular Netflix series.

Players from the Hawkins Tigers basketball team will be welcoming visitors to the centre and handing out free tokens to ‘shoot some hoops’ at the Sky store, located on Upper High Street.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Meadowhall is launching a schedule of fun to celebrate the fourth season of popular Netflix show, Stranger Things.

The store will be home to two basketball machines – themed as the ‘Normal’ world and the ‘Upside Down’ world, representing the different dimensions from the show – where shoppers can battle it out for the chance to win Stranger Things prizes.

Classic 80s hits will make up the playlist – including Running Up That Hill by Kate Bush – both to entertain shoppers and keep monsters at bay. And there will also be a 1980s-style photo booth located just outside the store where visitors can pose for their photo with a Stranger Things themed background.

Meadowhall is the first of just two locations in the UK to host this activity, which will also include performances by the Hawkins Tigers cheerleaders and marching band in the Oasis Dining Quarter throughout the weekend.

Darren Pearce, centre director at Meadowhall, said: “We’re always looking to offer new and exciting experiences to our shoppers, so it’s fantastic that Sky and Netflix have chosen Meadowhall as just one of two locations in the country to host this activity.

Meadowhall is launching a schedule of fun to celebrate the fourth season of popular Netflix show, Stranger Things.

“The Stranger Things characters have spent a lot of time in shopping centres, so with plenty of fun and games planned over the coming days, we’re sure it will be enjoyed by all visitors – particularly fans of the series.”

Lucy Hyde, head of marketing at Sky, said: We are really excited to introduce our retail partnership activity, celebrating the launch of Stranger Things Season 4 with Netflix on Sky. At Sky we are always looking for innovative ways to participate in key moments in the entertainment calendar and hope the games, prizes and performances are enjoyed by all at Meadowhall.”

Stranger Things fans can find all episodes, including the long-awaited fourth season, on Netflix now.