Stranger Things: Everything you need to know about Season 4 Volume 2

The beginning of the end of Stranger Things landed on Netflix with an absolutely thrilling season four on May 27.

And to add to the excitement, the show is only a volume through and now fans are clinging onto their seats impatiently waiting for the final two episodes of season 4 to drop on Netflix.

So here is everything you need to know about what is coming up for Stranger Things:

Stranger Things

When will the next episode drop of Stranger Things: Season 4?

Stranger Things part four volume two will launch on July 1, 2022

It will have a different structure to the first half which dropped late May as it’s been confirmed that the ending episodes will be 85 minutes, while the season 4 finale is going to be a two and a half hours long.

What will happen in the confirmed next episodes?

Stranger Things with Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven.

Theories have been made that the gang will join forces in order to take down the new threat to Hawkins, known as Vecna.

During the ‘Massacre at Hawkins Lab’, Vecna revealed himself actually be 001 – the first superpowered child to be taken in by the lab and as Vecna’s true identity has been revealed, the gang are one stop closer to defeating him.

Luckily we caught a moment of Eleven, using her powers once again and we may be able to see the development of her powers in the future episodes.

Will there be another season of Stranger Things?

Vecna, known as 001 the new villain in the upside down in Stranger things played by Jamie Campbell-Bower

Though Netflix has yet to confirm that Stranger Things will return for a fifth season, the showrunners and executive producers Matt and Ross Duffer have opened up about the series' future.

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter in August, the duo were asked if Season 4 would be the end of Stranger Things. Ross Duffer replied, "Season four won't be the end. We know what the end is, and we know when it is.

The pandemic has given us time to look ahead, figure out what is best for the show. Starting to fill that out gave us a better idea of how long we need to tell that story." Incredible news for fans. So bring on Season 5!"