Stand Up To Fuel Prices UK Wide is a Facebook group planning nation-wide protests next month against the rocketing fuel prices.

The prices, which are continuing to rise, have been affecting motorists for months – adding to the strain of the cost of living crisis.

Roadblock protest planned on M62 in West Yorkshire.

With over 56,000 ‘interested’ in the Facebook group and 9,400 confirmed to be joining in the protests, Stand Up To Fuel Prices UK Wide is growing in interest every day ahead of the planned protests.

Protests have been planned for Monday, July 4 and will be held on various motorways and major roads across the country, including the M62 in West Yorkshire.

The M62 is a major motorway that links Liverpool and Manchester with Leeds and Hull, and the protest there could affect drivers from South Yorkhire.

When are the motorway roadblocks planned for, and why are they being organised?

Fuel prices across the UK continue to rise. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

The planned protests will involve roadblocks on motorways, stopping passing vehicles. However, many of the protests have confirmed via their Facebook groups that they will allow safe passage for emergency vehicles and will leave certain lanes open for vehicles to pass by.

In the description of the group, Stand Up To Fuel Prices UK Wide says: “An awful lot of moaning about fuel prices and not enough action.

"So why not get the whole country on Monday the 4th of July from 6AM to take our cars, lorries, tractors what ever we have and cause roadblocks all over the country until there is change.

"The more people do this the sooner our living costs will drop to more realistic, affordable costs.”

On the planned protests, a Government spokesperson said: “We understand that people are struggling with rising prices which is why we have made the biggest cut ever on all fuel duty rates, saving the average UK car driver around £100, van driver around £200 and haulier over £1,500.