The group, consisting of Lee Latchford-Evans, Claire Richards, Lisa Scott-Lee, Faye Tozer and Ian ‘H’ Watkins, was formed in 1997 and quickly became one of the most popular household names in British pop.

They have released seven studio albums, three compilation albums and 27 singles and are well-known for including the dance steps in their album sleeves.

Steps broke up in 2001 after H and Claire left the band.

Steps will be coming to Sheffield Utilita Arena on Tuesday, November 2 as part of their 2021 reunion tour (Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images)

By this point they had two number one UK singles, two number one albums and a BRIT Award nomination for ‘best newcomer’. They had also supported Britney Spears on her tour.

In 2011 they reformed for a four-part documentary series on Sky Living titled Steps: Reunion and released a second greatest hits album, before reforming again in 2017.

They have since released two studio albums and will be heading to Sheffield Arena in November as part of their new What the Future Holds tour.

Ticketmaster has released the Sheffield Utilita Arena seating plan for the Steps tour on November 2.

Here is everything you need to know.

When are Steps coming to the Utilita Arena in Sheffield?

Steps will be performing at Sheffield Arena on Tuesday, November 2, 2021.

The box office and car park will open at 4pm, doors will open at 6.30pm and the support act will take to the stage at around 7pm.

Steps will begin their performance at around 8.30pm, with a curfew of 11pm, according to Utilita Arena.

Who is the support act for Steps at Sheffield Arena?

Sophie Ellis-Bextor is the support act on the Steps What the Future Holds tour.

She is an English singer, songwriter and model famous for songs like Groovejet, Murder on the Dancefloor and Take Me Home.

Sophie began her professional musical career in 1996, singing lead vocals in indie band Theaudience, before going solo in 2001.

She has won a number of awards for her music and has appeared in the UK charts multiple times.

What will the setlist be for the Steps tour at Sheffield Arena?

The setlist has not yet been released for the Sheffield gig, but Steps are sure to play some of their greatest hits, as well as new songs from their What the Future Holds album.

These could include classics like Tragedy, 5,6,7,8 and Chain Reaction, as well as newer singles like To the Beat of My Heart, The Slightest Touch and Come and Dance With Me.

Are there any tickets left for Steps at Sheffield Arena?

There are a number of tickets left for the November 2 Steps gig in Sheffield, ranging from £42.45 to £114.45.

There are seats available at the back of the arena, as well as some on the floor.

You can find all the available tickets and seats on the Ticketmaster website.

What is the seating plan at Sheffield Utilita Arena?

Ticketmaster has posted a seating plan for theSteps show at Sheffield Arena, which shows the stage at the front, with stalls all around the outside and some seats on the floor space.

Stalls 208 to 213 go around the back, with stalls 207 to 201 around the left side and 214 to 220 around the right.

The lower stalls are 101 to 120, and A, B and C are all on the floor – as well as A rear and C rear.

Where can I park for Sheffield Utilita Arena?

The Utilita Arena website says there are nearly 1,000 on-site car parking spaces available in Car Parks A & B with an additional parking facility at Car Park C, within a one minute walk from the venue for 200 cars.

The car park is cashless and staff strongly suggest booking your parking in advance.

If there are still parking spaces left on the day, the venue will only take payment on entry to the car park by card.

The on-site car parks are open from 4pm for those with a pre-booked ticket.