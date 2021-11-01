Tickets for the November 28 concert go on sale on Friday, November 5 at 9.30am.

Westlife will once again be hitting the road next year, following their record-breaking 2019 reunion tour which saw Shane, Nicky, Mark, and Kian play to more than 600,000 fans across 27 countries.The Wild Dreams Tour will see Westlife get closer to their fans than ever before, as they belt out all of their greatest hits Swear It Again, Flying Without Wings and World of our Own as well as fresh pop anthems from their new album Wild Dreams.The band say: “We are incredibly excited to announce news of The Wild Dreams Tour and to finally get back performing to all of our fans at the UK’s biggest arenas.

Westlife.

“After the last 18 months, this tour means more to us than any that we’ve ever done before. It will be a massive celebration and will bring us closer to our fans than ever before.