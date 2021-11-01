Westlife play Sheffield Utilita Arena on Wild Dreams Tour in 2022 - here's what you need to know
Westlife, the UK's biggest-selling album group of the 21st century, have announced a 2022 tour that will visit Sheffield Utilita Arena in November 2022.
Tickets for the November 28 concert go on sale on Friday, November 5 at 9.30am.
Westlife will once again be hitting the road next year, following their record-breaking 2019 reunion tour which saw Shane, Nicky, Mark, and Kian play to more than 600,000 fans across 27 countries.The Wild Dreams Tour will see Westlife get closer to their fans than ever before, as they belt out all of their greatest hits Swear It Again, Flying Without Wings and World of our Own as well as fresh pop anthems from their new album Wild Dreams.The band say: “We are incredibly excited to announce news of The Wild Dreams Tour and to finally get back performing to all of our fans at the UK’s biggest arenas.
“After the last 18 months, this tour means more to us than any that we’ve ever done before. It will be a massive celebration and will bring us closer to our fans than ever before.
"We’re planning some spectacular shows which will include all of our greatest hits and some special surprises.”News of the 2022 tour marks the beginning of a packed schedule for Westlife who have just released their new single Starlight - the first track of the new album Wild Dreams which is available for pre-order now.More information for Westlife – The Wild Dreams Tour can be found via www.utilitaarenasheffield.co.uk/event/westlife-28-nov-2022