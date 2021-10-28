The English boyband shot to fame in 2008 after becoming runners up on The X Factor and soon became firm favourites with the British public.

They have had five number one singles in the UK and were one of the most popular boybands of their time.

Although they split in 2013, JLS are now back on the road for their Beat Again tour after their reunion last year, and are due to release a new album in December.

JLS are coming to Sheffield Utilita Arena for their Beat Again tour on Thursday, October 28 and Friday, October 29, 2021. Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images.

Their new single, Eternal Love, is out now.

Two of the dates on their new tour will see them coming to Sheffield – here is everything you need to know.

Who are JLS?

JLS (Jack the Lad Swing) are an English boyband, consisting of members Aston Merrygold, Oritsé Williams, Marvin Humes, and JB Gill, originally formed by Williams.

They were runners up on the 2008 series of The X Factor, coming second to Alexandra Burke.

The band has had five UK number one singles and has won a number of accolades over the years, including Brit awards and MOBO awards, as well as being crowned ‘most hardworking band of the year’ in both 2011 and 2012.

Their most popular songs include Beat Again, Everybody in Love and The Club is Alive.

As of 2012, their debut album and single had been named one of The X Factor's top ten biggest-selling debut singles and albums

In 2013, after releasing a ‘greatest hits’ album and undertaking a final tour, members of the band decided to go their separate ways. They had been together for seven years.

In 2020, they announced their reunion and an upcoming tour, as well as a new album.

When are JLS performing at the Utilita Arena in Sheffield?

JLS will be heading to Sheffield Arena for not just one, but two dates this month – these will be Thursday, October 28 and Friday, October 29.

The dates have been rescheduled from their 2020 Beat Again tour, which was due to take place last November but had to be cancelled in light of the Covid-19 pandemic.

It was then rescheduled for June 2021, but had to be moved once again.

The June 25, 2021 show has been rescheduled to October 28 and the June 26 show has been rescheduled to October 29. All previous tickets are still valid for these dates.

Doors are set to open at 6.30pm, with the support act taking the stage at 7pm and JLS are expected to perform at around 8.30pm. The show should be finished by 11pm, according to Utilita Arena.

Who is the support act for the JLS show at Sheffield Arena?

Cassa Jackson is a young singer-songwriter from London who will be supporting JLS on their Beat Again tour.

She was taken to the final of the Song Academy ‘songwriter of the year’ awards when she was at school and performed as a guest solo artist at Wembley Arena for the Voice in a Million charity event in 2017.

Her songs have been streamed more than 4 million times on Spotify and she has more than 160,000 followers on TikTok.

Her most popular tracks include New Horizons and Wish I Didn’t Care – and her EP Crossroads was released earlier this month.

Are there any tickets left for the JLS shows in Sheffield?

Good news – there are a number of tickets still available for the band’s tour dates at Utilita Arena.

They’re not quite front row, but there seem to still be some for sale on Ticketmaster, for a price of £34.20 each, in section 212.

The rest of the tickets vary in price – with some going up to as much as £111 each.

You can find all the available tickets on the Ticketmaster website.

What is the seating plan at Sheffield Utilita Arena?

Ticketmaster has posted a seating plan for the JLS show at Sheffield Arena, which shows the stage at the front, with stalls all around the outside and some seats on the floor space.

Stalls 208 to 213 go around the back, with stalls 207 to 201 around the left side and 214 to 220 around the right.

The lower stalls are 101 to 120, and A, B and C are all on the floor.

Where can I park for Sheffield Utilita Arena?

The Utilita Arena website says there are nearly 1,000 on-site car parking spaces available in Car Parks A & B with an additional parking facility at Car Park C, within a one minute walk from the venue for 200 cars.

The car park is cashless and staff strongly suggest booking your parking in advance.

If there are still parking spaces left on the day, the venue will only take payment on entry to the car park by card.

The on-site car parks are open from 4pm for those with a pre-booked ticket.