A city’s street art is a part of its identity as much as its hills and roads, and Sheffield has some cracking examples.

Here, The Star takes a look at just some of the iconic pieces adoring the streets and alleys of Sharrow on Ecclesall Road and Sharrow Vale Road, including some of works by Bubba 2000 and Colourarti that have stood the test of time.

They include the many pieces that have found a home on the former Red’s True Barbecue on Cemetery Avenue as well as the iconic recreation of the Jarvis Cocker ‘Still Common’ mural on Snuff Mill Lane.

These are just a sample though, and there are many more to find. Feel free to use this as a walking guide of the area and see what else you can find.

For more information on many pieces and to keep tabs on new art to appear in the city, the Street Art Sheffield website is a great resource for artists, locations and the latest pieces.

Street art tour of Sharrow and Ecclesall Road Take a tour of just some of Sheffield's street art with this gallery of graffiti from Ecclesall Road and Sharrow. Photo: Dean Atkins

Porter Cottage, Meadow Terrace As part of a 2022 refurbishment of the Porter Cottage pub on Sharrow Vale Road, owners Blackrose Pubs commissioned this large, stunning mural on the Meadow Terrace side of the building. Photo: Dean Atkins

Large mural, unknown The opposite wall of the alleyway leading to Silk Road Gallery, this one adorned by a narwhal, octopus, and a strange figure riding astride a crane. Photo: Dean Atkins

Funny Ideers - Colourarti, Sharrow Vale Road Between the Naked Ape store and Sharrow Vale Kitchens & Bathrooms is this charming mural of a deer with leaking some colourful thoughts by artist Colourarti, created in 2014. Photo: Dean Atkins