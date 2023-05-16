News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Pregnant mum of two dies following motorway collision
Mum of murdered man speaks of grief as his killers are jailed for 40 years
Tributes pour in for pregnant mum of two Frankie Jules-Hough
Vodafone to cut 11,000 jobs
UK unemployment rate increase - ONS
Royal Mail to be investigated over failed delivery targets

Sheffield street art: The best artwork from the streets of Ecclesall Road and Sharrow by Bubba 2000 and more

A city’s street art is a part of its identity as much as its hills and roads, and Sheffield has some cracking examples.

Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke
Published 16th May 2023, 11:40 BST
Updated 16th May 2023, 11:41 BST

Here, The Star takes a look at just some of the iconic pieces adoring the streets and alleys of Sharrow on Ecclesall Road and Sharrow Vale Road, including some of works by Bubba 2000 and Colourarti that have stood the test of time.

They include the many pieces that have found a home on the former Red’s True Barbecue on Cemetery Avenue as well as the iconic recreation of the Jarvis Cocker ‘Still Common’ mural on Snuff Mill Lane.

These are just a sample though, and there are many more to find. Feel free to use this as a walking guide of the area and see what else you can find.

For more information on many pieces and to keep tabs on new art to appear in the city, the Street Art Sheffield website is a great resource for artists, locations and the latest pieces.

Take a tour of just some of Sheffield's street art with this gallery of graffiti from Ecclesall Road and Sharrow.

1. Street art tour of Sharrow and Ecclesall Road

Take a tour of just some of Sheffield's street art with this gallery of graffiti from Ecclesall Road and Sharrow. Photo: Dean Atkins

Photo Sales
As part of a 2022 refurbishment of the Porter Cottage pub on Sharrow Vale Road, owners Blackrose Pubs commissioned this large, stunning mural on the Meadow Terrace side of the building.

2. Porter Cottage, Meadow Terrace

As part of a 2022 refurbishment of the Porter Cottage pub on Sharrow Vale Road, owners Blackrose Pubs commissioned this large, stunning mural on the Meadow Terrace side of the building. Photo: Dean Atkins

Photo Sales
The opposite wall of the alleyway leading to Silk Road Gallery, this one adorned by a narwhal, octopus, and a strange figure riding astride a crane.

3. Large mural, unknown

The opposite wall of the alleyway leading to Silk Road Gallery, this one adorned by a narwhal, octopus, and a strange figure riding astride a crane. Photo: Dean Atkins

Photo Sales
Between the Naked Ape store and Sharrow Vale Kitchens & Bathrooms is this charming mural of a deer with leaking some colourful thoughts by artist Colourarti, created in 2014.

4. Funny Ideers - Colourarti, Sharrow Vale Road

Between the Naked Ape store and Sharrow Vale Kitchens & Bathrooms is this charming mural of a deer with leaking some colourful thoughts by artist Colourarti, created in 2014. Photo: Dean Atkins

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2
Related topics:Ecclesall RoadRED