Sheffield street art: New Richard Hawley tribute by artist behind famous 'Still Common' piece appears near Blend Kitchen

The Sheffield artist behind the city’s multiple iconic ‘Still Common’ murals has created a new tribute to Richard Hawley.

Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke
Published 2nd May 2023, 20:18 BST

Bubba 2000 has made their mark dozens of times across the Steel City over the years, perhaps most famously with their dedications to Jarvis Cocker on Snuff Mill Lane and the Fat Cat Pub in Kelham Island.

Now, in a further celebration of Pulp’s front men, Bubba has created a new mural to Sheffield’s-own Richard Hawley near one of the musician’s favourite restaurants.

The artwork appeared in late April on the patio wall of Blend Kitchen, on Harrow Street, at the junction with Ecclesall Road. The black-and-white artwork shows a stencil of Richard playing the guitar alongside the title of one of his songs, ‘Tonight The Streets Are Ours’.

A new piece honouring Richard Hawley by Sheffield street artist Bubba 2000 has appeared on Harrow Street next to the Blend Kitchen restaurant.A new piece honouring Richard Hawley by Sheffield street artist Bubba 2000 has appeared on Harrow Street next to the Blend Kitchen restaurant.
The vegan restaurant has worked hand-in-hand with both Bubba 2000 and the guitarist in the past. Blend even proudly has “Richard Hawley Patron” on its logo and features him on their website as “part of the team”. Meanwhile, the street artist has previously collaborated with the restaurant and social enterprise Printed By Us to launch a clothing line bearing his artwork.

The new work is far from the only piece by Bubba 2000 that can be enjoyed on Ecclesall Road. They have two massive murals on Snuff Mill Lane, as well as multiple posters of ‘Forget Me Not (NHS Boy)’ lining the windows of the former Red’s True Barbecue.

Richard Hawley himself is one of the city’s leading cultural figures, who recently soundtracked the Olivier Award winning musical ‘Standing at the Sky’s Edge’.

The artwork - apparently titled Tonight The Streets Are Ours - will be familiar in style to any fans of the many 'Still Common' Jarvis cocker artworks by Bubba 2000 across the city.The artwork - apparently titled Tonight The Streets Are Ours - will be familiar in style to any fans of the many 'Still Common' Jarvis cocker artworks by Bubba 2000 across the city.
