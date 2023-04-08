Everybody has to start somewhere, and the jobs Sheffield’s biggest celebrities had before becoming famous range from making prosthetic limbs to joining the Territorial Army.
In some cases those jobs merely helped stars like Sean Bean, Jarvis Cocker and Alex Turner earn a little spending money before they achieved fame but for others they proved character-building or acted as a launchpad for their future success.
The jobs they did include selling fish at the old Castle Market, working as an office tea boy and temping at HMV in Sheffield city centre.
These are some of the early jobs held by Sheffield folk who would go on to become household names, and what they have said about those jobs.
Photo: Other
2. Joe Elliott - steelworker
Def Leppard singer Joe Elliott worked at the Osborne-Mushett Tools steel factory in Sheffield from the age of 15 to 19. He was reportedly sacked for playing cricket in the basement and breaking a window Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Images
3. Jarvis Cocker - fish stall
Pulp frontman Jarvis Cocker, who grew up in Intake, Sheffield, worked at the city's old Castle Market as a teenager selling fish. He has suggested that honing his sales patter there helped to build his confidence Photo: Getty Images
4. Julia Bradbury
The TV presenter went to King Edward VII school in Sheffield but left at 16 after finishing her GCSEs. Her first job was at an ad agency, as a receptionist/runner/tea girl before she joined her mother and sister in the family fashion business, as advertising manager. Her broadcasting career began with a presenting role on Chrysalis TV, followed by a stint at L!VE TV, before making the leap to GMTV. Photo: Getty Images