4 . Julia Bradbury

The TV presenter went to King Edward VII school in Sheffield but left at 16 after finishing her GCSEs. Her first job was at an ad agency, as a receptionist/runner/tea girl before she joined her mother and sister in the family fashion business, as advertising manager. Her broadcasting career began with a presenting role on Chrysalis TV, followed by a stint at L!VE TV, before making the leap to GMTV. Photo: Getty Images