Sheffield O2 Academy date for band Kasabian with new line-up after departure of Tom Meighan

Kasabian, who are playing at Sheffield O2 Academy

The Kasabian line-up is now singer and guitarist Serge Pizzorno, bassist Chris Edwards, drummer Ian Matthews and guitarist Tim Carter. The band parted company with former leader singer Tom Meighan last year after he was convicted of assaulting his partner Vikki Ager.

This tour is their first since Meighan’s departure from the band and their former touring guitarist Tim Carter has now joined Kasabian as a full-time band member.

The group said they were incredibly excited to be playing, adding: “We love our band, our music and our fans too much to ever stop!

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We’ll be playing all the classic tunes plus something new for the mosh pit to bounce too. So come join us for the biggest party of 2021! See you there.”

The Leicester-based rock band were formed in 1997 Their biggest songs include Fire, Club Foot and Underdog and they have released six albums.

Kasabian are a hugely popular live act and one of the undoubted highlights of their career was a headline performance at Glastonbury’s iconic Pyramid Stage in 2014.

The O2 Academy date at the Arundel Gate venue is one of 15-date tour, kicking off October 13 at the 02 Academy, Glasgow, including a hometown show at Leicester’s De Montfort Hall October 27 and climaxing with an appearance at London’s O2 Academy Brixton on November 2.