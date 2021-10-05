Neil Anderson, who writes the popular Dirty Stop Outs books about Sheffield nightlife nostalgia, asked members of our Facebook page, Retro and memories – Sheffield Star, which clubs and venues they remembered from the 1960s.
Your favourites included Esquire, Mojo, Heartbeat, Tiffany’s the Cavendish, Annabel’s, Shades and Merry England.
Andy Fisher recalled: “I started off in the Esquire and Mojo, as I got older the Heartbeat, Merry England and Cavendish. By that time I had ‘pulled’ the perfect ‘bird’ and still married to her.”
1. Cavendish clubbers
The Cavendish nightclub on Bank Street, pictured here in 1972, was part of the famous Bailey's empire
Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
2. Live music
The Rockin' Berries appeared at the Cavendish Club, Sheffield in December 1968
Photo: ©Sheffield Newspapers Ltd
3. Dancefloor beat
The Heartbeat discotheque, pictured on January 26, 1970, was in Queens Road, in the building that used to house an ice rink
Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
4. Urban jungle
Tiffany's was one of many names given over the years to the clubs that took over the former Lansdowne Picture Palace - just loving the palm trees!
Photo: Sheffield Newspapers