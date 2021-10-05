Sheffield nightlife in the 1960s
Sheffield nightlife in the 1960s

Do you remember these Sheffield nightclubs from the swinging sixties?

Here are some pictures to whisk you back in time to the popular Sheffield dancefloors of the 1960s.

By Julia Armstrong
Tuesday, 5th October 2021, 12:39 pm

Neil Anderson, who writes the popular Dirty Stop Outs books about Sheffield nightlife nostalgia, asked members of our Facebook page, Retro and memories – Sheffield Star, which clubs and venues they remembered from the 1960s.

Your favourites included Esquire, Mojo, Heartbeat, Tiffany’s the Cavendish, Annabel’s, Shades and Merry England.

Andy Fisher recalled: “I started off in the Esquire and Mojo, as I got older the Heartbeat, Merry England and Cavendish. By that time I had ‘pulled’ the perfect ‘bird’ and still married to her.”

Read this: Do you remember the Hofbrauhaus German bar?

1. Cavendish clubbers

The Cavendish nightclub on Bank Street, pictured here in 1972, was part of the famous Bailey's empire

Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales

2. Live music

The Rockin' Berries appeared at the Cavendish Club, Sheffield in December 1968

Photo: ©Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

Photo Sales

3. Dancefloor beat

The Heartbeat discotheque, pictured on January 26, 1970, was in Queens Road, in the building that used to house an ice rink

Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales

4. Urban jungle

Tiffany's was one of many names given over the years to the clubs that took over the former Lansdowne Picture Palace - just loving the palm trees!

Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales
Sheffield
Next Page
Page 1 of 2