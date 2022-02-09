Bring Me The Horizon teamed up with the pop superstar to perform an unlikely duet of his number one single Bad Habits, taken from his latest album, to kick off the ceremony.

Frontman Oliver (or Oli) Sykes put his own spin on the song, with viewers taking to social media to share both their shock and excitement at seeing such an unlikely pairing.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ed Sheeran and Oliver Sykes from Sheffield band Bring Me the Horizon perform during the Brit Awards 2022 at The O2 Arena on February 8 in London. Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images .

But who are Bring Me The Horizon, where are they from and what happened at the Brits? Here’s everything you need to know.

Ed Sheeran Bring Me The Horizon Brit Awards 2022

Viewers were given a special surprise last night when Ed Sheeran opened the Brit Awards at the O2 Arena in London – joined by some very special guests from the Steel City.

Rockband Bring Me The Horizon took to the stage, with frontman Oli Sykes screaming his own version of some of the verses to the hit pop song, which topped the UK charts for 11 consecutive weeks.

Ed Sheeran and Oli Sykes performed a duet of Bad Habits at the Brit Awards 2022. Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images.

The shake-up saw the song being performed in a whole new way, with Ed using an electric guitar and a much heavier, rockier sound.

As well as the unlikely duet, viewers were treated to dancers hanging from wires and spinning above the stage.

You can watch the performance on YouTube.

What did fans say about Ed Sheeran performing with Bring Me The Horizon?

Bring Me The Horizon are a rock band from Sheffield, including frontman Oli Sykes. Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images.

Many viewers were taken aback by the performance, shocked by the world of pop and rock colliding.

While some were confused about where the collaboration had come from, others were excited at seeing some of their favourite artists on stage together.

They took to Twitter to comment on the performance.

One wrote: “I actually BEG that they release Bad Habits Ed Sheeran x Bring Me The Horizon on Spotify”, while another added: “Well I never expected to see Ed Sheeran and Bring Me The Horizon performing at the Brit Awards together but here we are and I'm impressed.”

Who are Bring Me The Horizon and where are they from?

Bring Me The Horizon are a rockband who originally come from Sheffield and were formed in 2004.

The band consists of frontman and singer Oli Sykes, guitarist Lee Malia, bassist Matt Kean, drummer Matt Nicholls and keyboardist Jordan Fish

The metal rockband have had numerous sounds and influences over the years, from screamo to more mellow rock in recent years.

Although their first album, Count Your Blessings, was classed as ‘deathcore’, their more recent albums have also featured new genres, including electronica and pop.

The band attended Stocksbridge High School in their youth and Oli was in the year below Arctic Monkeys frontman Alex Turner.

Last year, Oli told The Sun the fellow Sheffield band had been a ‘massive inspiration’ for Bring Me The Horizon and that he would love to collaborate with the band at some point.