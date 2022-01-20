The festival is set to feature 60 bands from the old-school emo and pop-punk genre, much to the delight of fans who feel the line up will take them back to their teen years.

Among the headliners include legendary bands like Paramore, My Chemical Romance and Jimmy Eat World.

Bring Me The Horizon, who are originally from Sheffield, are one of the bands set to play at When We Were Young festival in Las Vegas this year. Photo by HELLE ARENSBAK/AFP via Getty Images.

And in a boost for the Steel City, Sheffield rock band Bring Me The Horizon also feature on the list.

Fans across the UK have been posting about the event, gutted that it is being held in America and dreaming of ways they might be able to get there.

But with 60 artists set to feature in just one day, there are also fears that it may end up like the disastrous Fyre Festival in 2017.

Here is everything you need to know about the festival – including who is on the line up and how to get tickets.

What is the line up for When We Were Young festival 2022?

The promotional poster for the event boasts of huge headliners like Avril Lavigne, My Chemical Romance and The All American Rejects.

There are set to be over 60 iconic emo and pop-punk bands and artists playing on the day.

The full line up includes:

Avril Lavigne

Car Seat Headrest

Taking Back Sunday

Alkaline Trio

Jxden

Linda Lindas

Pvris

AFI

The Used

Bring Me The Horizon

Dashboard Confessional

Manchester Orchestra

A Day to Remember

Pierce the Veil

I Prevail

Dance Gavin Dance

Boys Like Girls

The Story So Far

Sleeping With Sirens

Knocked Loose

Black Veil Brides

Ice Nine Kills

Senses Fail.

Bayside

Mom Jeans

Mayday Parade

The Maine

Neck Deep

Silverstein

Palaye Royale

Paramore

Bright Eyes

Poppy

Nessa Barrett

Wolf Alice

Acceptance

Story of the Year

Atreyu

Glassjaw

Lil Huddy

Saosin

The Starting Line

Thursday

Anberlin

TV Girl

La Dispute

Armor for Sleep

3OH!3

State Champs

Four Year Strong

We the Kings

The Wonder Years

Royal and the serpent

The Ready Set

Hawthorne Heights

Red Jumpsuit Apparatus

Horrorpops

Meet Me at the Altar

Prentiss

How do I get tickets for When We Were Young 2022?

Presale tickets will be released on Friday, January 21 at 10am PT, which translates to 6pm UK time on the same day. You can sign up for presale tickets now via the When We Were Young website.

Tickets will then fully be released to the public the same day, Friday 21 January, at 2pm PT, which is 10pm in the UK.

The tickets will be available to people of all ages, apart from those looking to purchase VIP Cabana tickets, in which case you must be over 21 years old.

The When We Were Young website states that each general admission ticket includes:

Performances all day on three stages at Las Vegas Festival Grounds

Food choices from regional and local vendors

Bars, concessions, official band merch, festival merch, free water stations and more

General admission tickets are priced at $224.99, which is roughly £164.93.

What date is When We Were Young festival and where is it?

The When We Were Young festival is scheduled to take place on Saturday, October 22.

It will be held at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Who are Sheffield band Bring Me The Horizon?

Frontman Oli Sykes and his bandmates originally hail from the Steel City, attending Stocksbridge High School in their youth.

The metal rockband have had numerous sounds and influences over the years, from screamo to more mellow rock in recent years.

Although their first album, Count Your Blessings, was classed as ‘deathcore’, their more recent albums have also featured new genres, including electronica and pop.

Last year, Oli told The Sun that fellow Sheffield band Arctic Monkeys had been a ‘massive inspiration’ for Bring Me The Horizon and that he would love to collaborate with the band at some point.